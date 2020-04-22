9.5 C
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Maureen Nkandu gets a new job

By Chief Editor
Renowned Zambian broadcaster Maureen Nkandu has been appointed as Spokesperson and Regional Communications Manager for WaterAid Southern Africa.

She will be based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Maureen announced on her social media platforms that she assumes her new role from March 1st 2020.

“This is a crucial role in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, when issues of water, sanitation and hygiene, the key essence of WaterAid, are cardinal to protecting our communities from the virus,” she said.

She once served as Head of Communications at the African Union-Nepad office and as a Senior Communications Expert at the African Union Mission to the USA.

Maureen has also worked at the UNDP East and Southern Africa office as a Senior Communications Adviser.

She holds a Master’s Degree in Journalism from University of Wales in Cardiff, U.K

3 COMMENTS

  1. Congrats good girl. With quality education you can achieve much not depending on a political cadre husband fighting for a position at FAZ

    1

