By Dr Richard Mbewe

In the case of Zambia, one of the good consequences is that it has made us seriously look at economic issues facing the country. These are issues like high unemployment, high debt, lack of future economic strategy, lack of export product, virtually non-existence of international trade that is beneficial to our country. To mention but a few.

The fact remains that Zambia will ONLY develop if it can produce other export products than copper. Those products should be coupled with value-addition and innovations that will make Zambia have products that they can export top other countries. However, this is a difficult task for our country to satisfy taking into consideration the country working culture, research culture and approach towards to what is owned by everyone, i.e. the state. The country is riddled with corruption, apathy, laissez faire approach to solving national problems or simply getting things done!

The best way out of this predicament for our country is a two-phase approach:

The first phase is to produce and sell produce that can generate immediate income for the State. The intention is to raise enough income that will help alleviate the country’s immediate social problems: reduce unemployment, generate income for fiscal balancing, act as capital for other income generating projects that will improve the standards of living of the Zambians.

The second approach requires creating Zambian capital based on the positive exploitation of our natural resources. These are both natural and human resources. The activities mentioned above should be strategic in nature. This means that for the first phase, it is necessary that we think strategically based on the current global situation regarding Corona virus. Most of the countries are in lockdown, which means that they do not work or produce anything for that matter. This is the time Zambia should start agricultural activities that are aimed at producing the necessary products that countries will need include our neighboring countries. These are maize, soya, different types of meats: poultry, beef, pork and so on.

The point is for Zambian institutions including ZABS to certify these products as corona virus free. It is this income from the selling of these products that will be used to finance Zambia’s development, for now and in the future. It is important to note that if we believe in the conspiracy theory that China started the corona virus in order to gain global economic domination, and then we as Zambians must just emulate China by starting to produce things we are capable of, based on our capabilities, knowledge and technology. These things will give us a competitive advantage of having products to sell when the World is declared corona-virus-free.

If our business acumen is high enough (in line with Porter’s Diamond), we can generate enough funds that would go a long way in financing debt service, provide capital for investments that are necessary for Zambians and income that can be used to finance economic growth for the second phase of development as described above. Therefore, asking IMF loans or support packages in uncalled for as our country has the capability to finance and sustain its economic growth without external support. This is in line with the economic concept that no country has developed based on foreign aid or foreign debt. Moreover, Zambia will be no exception! Zambia will have to work its way to riches, no shortcuts, please!

Dr Richard Mbewe, MSc., PhD., MBA, is a freelance consultant and lecturer. Previously, he worked as an investment banker, fund manager and lecturer in Poland, Turkey, Syria, Slovenia and Zambia. He specializes in chemical engineering processes, macroeconomics, nation branding, marketing, business case development, business arbitration and corporate strategy. The opinions expressed here, solely represent his opinions and NOT those of entities he co-operates or is associated with.

