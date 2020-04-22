By Dr Richard Mbewe
In the case of Zambia, one of the good consequences is that it has made us seriously look at economic issues facing the country. These are issues like high unemployment, high debt, lack of future economic strategy, lack of export product, virtually non-existence of international trade that is beneficial to our country. To mention but a few.
The fact remains that Zambia will ONLY develop if it can produce other export products than copper. Those products should be coupled with value-addition and innovations that will make Zambia have products that they can export top other countries. However, this is a difficult task for our country to satisfy taking into consideration the country working culture, research culture and approach towards to what is owned by everyone, i.e. the state. The country is riddled with corruption, apathy, laissez faire approach to solving national problems or simply getting things done!
The best way out of this predicament for our country is a two-phase approach:
The first phase is to produce and sell produce that can generate immediate income for the State. The intention is to raise enough income that will help alleviate the country’s immediate social problems: reduce unemployment, generate income for fiscal balancing, act as capital for other income generating projects that will improve the standards of living of the Zambians.
The second approach requires creating Zambian capital based on the positive exploitation of our natural resources. These are both natural and human resources. The activities mentioned above should be strategic in nature. This means that for the first phase, it is necessary that we think strategically based on the current global situation regarding Corona virus. Most of the countries are in lockdown, which means that they do not work or produce anything for that matter. This is the time Zambia should start agricultural activities that are aimed at producing the necessary products that countries will need include our neighboring countries. These are maize, soya, different types of meats: poultry, beef, pork and so on.
The point is for Zambian institutions including ZABS to certify these products as corona virus free. It is this income from the selling of these products that will be used to finance Zambia’s development, for now and in the future. It is important to note that if we believe in the conspiracy theory that China started the corona virus in order to gain global economic domination, and then we as Zambians must just emulate China by starting to produce things we are capable of, based on our capabilities, knowledge and technology. These things will give us a competitive advantage of having products to sell when the World is declared corona-virus-free.
If our business acumen is high enough (in line with Porter’s Diamond), we can generate enough funds that would go a long way in financing debt service, provide capital for investments that are necessary for Zambians and income that can be used to finance economic growth for the second phase of development as described above. Therefore, asking IMF loans or support packages in uncalled for as our country has the capability to finance and sustain its economic growth without external support. This is in line with the economic concept that no country has developed based on foreign aid or foreign debt. Moreover, Zambia will be no exception! Zambia will have to work its way to riches, no shortcuts, please!
Dr Richard Mbewe, MSc., PhD., MBA, is a freelance consultant and lecturer. Previously, he worked as an investment banker, fund manager and lecturer in Poland, Turkey, Syria, Slovenia and Zambia. He specializes in chemical engineering processes, macroeconomics, nation branding, marketing, business case development, business arbitration and corporate strategy. The opinions expressed here, solely represent his opinions and NOT those of entities he co-operates or is associated with.
Well when you don’t value anything you end up selling it let go it cheap. If we valued our resources in Africa, Africa would have been the greatest trading continent on the planet but it is not because Africa is an extraction zone that enrich other countries, all that is being left, are large holes, and toxic waste in our air and water and on the land too. Let’s not awake when all our resources have dried up, remember our precious stones are non renewable what has their extraction by westerners done for us so far? We are in debt to the same countries that come for our Gold, diamond and copper, our currencies perform badly with those of the western worlds why? Because they take comparative advantage on us using their superior currencies, but when we turn the tables, that is when Africa…
TRUE…UNFORTUNATELY YOUR IDEAS WILL END ON THIS BLOG BECAUSE THE POWERS THAT BE WILL NOT EVEN READ THIS ARTICLE….SO WE SHALL JUST GO BACK TO IMF….
And no country has ever been developed by foreigners. Go to China and see if Zambians have any industries to develop China. Go to India and see if Zambians have any industries to develop India, Go anywhere England, US, Japan etc and see if Zambians have any industries to develop such countries. All I see in Zambia is blind leadership eulogizing foreigners who set up industries which financial institutions in Zambia are supposed to help indigenous Zambians to set up and develop their own country. Who cursed us kanshi? You go to Banks in Zambia with a viable, brilliant and fact backed business plan to set up a manufacturing industry, they will subject you stupid conditions that are as good as asking you to resurrect your great grand parents before you can qualify for their stupid yet never…
Zambian budgets have always had a deficit that is expected to be covered by well wishers. We need to move past this kind of national budget and thinking if we truly have to flex our muscles and develop. Africans must learn to work within their means and not expect others to chip in in our national budgets that makes us beggars. If our budget says we require 10 trillion but we as a nation can only raise revenue to the amount of 8 trillion then we must restructure the budget to 8 trillion from 10, gradually as we will keep increasing the budget from one year to the next based on our performances, this way we will learn to value our resources and channel them to what really matters.