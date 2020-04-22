President Edgar Lungu is saddened that the country has lost a number of traditional leaders in the recent months.

And the President has sent a message of condolences to Luapula Province Minister Nixon Chilangwa on the death of Chief Kasomalunga of the Unga people of Lunga District.

The President has lamented that the country is sad that Zambia is losing tradition leaders who are the custodians of culture.

In recent months, Zambia has lost Chief Nyamphande of the Nsenga people of Petauke, Senior Chief Ndungu of the Luvale people of Zambezi and Chieftainess Shikabeta of Rufunsa.

Luapula Province Minister Nixon Chilangwa announced on 20th April announced death of Chief Kasomalunga of the Unga People in Lunga District.

The Chief who passed on Saturday April 18th 2020 at Mansa General Hospital in Mansa District has served the Unga people for 58 years making him the longest – serving Traditional Leader in Luapula Province.

He was aged 93 at the time of his demise.

