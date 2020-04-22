9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Headlines

TIZ appoints new Executive Director

By Chief Editor
TIZ appoints new Executive Director
Chief Editor

Transparency International Zambia has announced the appointment of Felix Nyambe with effect from April 6th 2020.

Mr Nyambe, a social development practitioner with vast experience in the NGO sector in Zambia takes over from Mr Wesley Chibamba.

Mr. Nyambe is a holder of a Master of Science in Applied Development Studies from the University of Reading, UK and a Bachelor of Social Work from the University of Zambia and a Certificate in Fundamentals of Social Accountability Monitoring from Rhodes University, South Africa.

He has spent the last 15 years providing programmatic and capacity building support to civil society organizations in the areas of strategic business planning, monitoring and evaluation, advocacy and policy engagement, social accountability, active citizenship and community philanthropy, among others.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Nyambe served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer at the Zambia Governnave Foundation and has previously worked for MS Zambia, ActionAid Zambia, and World Vision Zambia, among others.

This is according to a statement released by TIZ Board Chairman Reuben Lifuka.

Mr Lifuka said TIZ is confident that Mr Nyambe will be a valuable addition to the mission of being a leading anti corruption crusader contributing to the development of a Zambian society anchored on a culture of integrity, transparency and accountability through the promotion of good governance and zero tolerance to corruption.

“We also want to thank Mr Chibamba for the 10 years of service and the enormous contribution to the anti corruption crusade. We will continue to treasure his contributions to many TI-Z programmes over the years and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

