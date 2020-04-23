President Edgar Lungu has said that he will engage the Minister of Health to consider which sectors of the economy should be unlocked to sustain activities amid the Covid-19.

The Head of State said that when Cabinet sits it will deliberate on progress made and what can be done next, adding that some sectors of the economy have to be unlocked even if it means people wearing masks for some time.

President Lungu said this after touring Trade Kings in the industrial area in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, President Lungu said the importation of goods that can be produced locally should be discouraged.

President Lungu said companies like trade Kings have shown that Zambian companies can produce world-class products, if well supported.

The President said by manufacturing goods locally, the government will NOT only create direct jobs but also support other sectors such as agriculture that provide raw materials.

President Lungu said it will be pointless to have manufacturing firms when raw materials are coming from outside. and that was why government has started putting in place infrastructure for Milk processing in various parts of the country.

President Lungu said the idea is to allow cooperatives to supply milk as raw materials to big companies like Trade Kings.

The Head of State said it is in this vein that the government will ask the African Development Bank -ADB -to help in the setting up of more milk processing plants in Zambia and that the government will support the growth of the manufacturing sector.

