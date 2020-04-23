Copperbelt University (CBU) Head of Business Lusaka Campus Collins Mudenda has encouraged the Government to continue persuading the International Monetary Fund(MF) on bailout options for the country.

Mr. Mudenda said that talks on the possible bailout package must continue in order for the country to fulfill its various debt obligations.

Speaking peaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Kitwe, Mr. Mudenda urged authorities to engage its bilateral partners such as China for a possible debt relief package such as a complete write-off.

Mr. Mudenda noted that this is the only surest way of ensuring that the cash flow in the economy is stabilized due to a decline in tax collections.

He said Government revenue has drastically declined because activities at various border points have slowed down, further reducing the collection excise duty and other taxes.

This week, the International Monetary Fund has clarified that Zambia long with a few other African countries was not in the priority bracket for accessing debt relief package from the Fund.

Zambia among with Burundi, Zimbabwe and Congo including Cote d’Ivoire are some of the countries that had missed out on the Covid-19 debt relief.

IMF Director of the African Department Abebe Selassie explained that Zambia missed out on the initial list of debt relief beneficiaries because it is not classified as most vulnerable and poorest.

Mr. Selassie was answering questions from Journalists during a virtual press conference when the Fund launched the Sub-Saharan Africa Regional Economic Outlook report recently.

