Copperbelt University (CBU) Head of Business Lusaka Campus Collins Mudenda has encouraged the Government to continue persuading the International Monetary Fund(MF) on bailout options for the country.
Mr. Mudenda said that talks on the possible bailout package must continue in order for the country to fulfill its various debt obligations.
Speaking peaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Kitwe, Mr. Mudenda urged authorities to engage its bilateral partners such as China for a possible debt relief package such as a complete write-off.
Mr. Mudenda noted that this is the only surest way of ensuring that the cash flow in the economy is stabilized due to a decline in tax collections.
He said Government revenue has drastically declined because activities at various border points have slowed down, further reducing the collection excise duty and other taxes.
This week, the International Monetary Fund has clarified that Zambia long with a few other African countries was not in the priority bracket for accessing debt relief package from the Fund.
Zambia among with Burundi, Zimbabwe and Congo including Cote d’Ivoire are some of the countries that had missed out on the Covid-19 debt relief.
IMF Director of the African Department Abebe Selassie explained that Zambia missed out on the initial list of debt relief beneficiaries because it is not classified as most vulnerable and poorest.
Mr. Selassie was answering questions from Journalists during a virtual press conference when the Fund launched the Sub-Saharan Africa Regional Economic Outlook report recently.
they will end up sharing that money, what happened to monies borrowed from China, Eurobond the list is endless, that’s why the criminals today there smelling riches. Bali niba kapususu before they formed government within 2 years there worth millions of kwacha. Stup!d id!ots.
The Minister of Finance must put an end or give new direction to this debate by providing a detailed status of the debt situation, the economy and what he’s doing about it. Let him provide honest figures and a clear roadmap. Such a debate can’t be partisan with a line drawn for those for and against. And it’s not fair for Uncle Jimmy to refer to the letter by others as nonsensical. Zambia isn’t for PF alone
Look we will do what is best for us. Our minister of finance addressed the nation on the state of the economy and stated the steps we are taking during these difficult times. I would urge the blogger above and others to read or contact the ministry for detailed copy of speech. As for IMF, we are currently no considered in desperate need by them in comparison to other worse off countries. I believe this is a good sign. This lecturer is typical of the western dependent chaps who always want to beg,he should join those in diaspora