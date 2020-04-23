By Phillip Mubanga

The vaccine for novel coronavirus may be developed and be widely and safely available by 2021 or more, researchers have revealed.

Further for populations to develop sufficient natural immunity to slow the spread of the virus it could take up to two years according to Experts.

Most countries are beginning to realise that they cannot afford to wait in lockdown. This leaves us with no option but to walk the tightrope of finding strict measures that can facilitate survival through this duration the same way nations survived Ebola, SARS and HIV/AIDS…

To avoid serious economic and social devastations that can lead to a food security crisis there is need to consider careFULLY adjusting, lifting and relaxing some measures.

Measures such as mandatory quarantine of up to 14days after undergoing health screening upon entry into Zambia and physical/ social distancing including wearing of masks and washing of hands MUST continue until Covid19 is contained globally.

when and where should these measures be relaxed?

In provinces that have gone months until now without finding a single case of COVID-19 measures could be relaxed with immediate effect.

While for Lusaka province and Kabwe town, as soon as reported data begins to suggest the curve is flattening, with case numbers declining from their peak measures can be relaxed.

We can reopen economies in stages with schools, workers returning to work and churches a priority: restaurants should continue to operate on take away basis while adding other social venues like bars on same basis.

Kindergartens, high schools and colleges should reopen gradually..

We must act slowly, potentially waiting a month between each new step and ready to reverse quickly if infections start to spread again quickly.

There are no best practices established for timing or sequencing. We have to play by ear because there is no gold standard on how to do it.

We must continue to listen very carefully to experts and looking very carefully at what is working and has worked in other jurisdictions, and seeing how and if that can be adapted in Zambia

Austria reopened some non-core businesses on Tuesday. Denmark has allowed children to return to school. And Spain has allowed the return of construction workers and factories, although a national blockade remains in effect.

The conclusion of the matter is we are faced with a precarious balance, a potentially deadly misstep where we need to weigh the costs to the economy, mental health,education against peak potential of Covid19. Zambia must walk a tightrope and carefully begin to reopen economies in stages, acting slowly between each new step.

