The Human Rights Commission has said that it is concerned with the increasing number of health workers testing positive for Coronavirus.

HRC Spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya has since called for enhanced protection and also payment of risk allowance as they risk their lives to save lives.

Mr. Muleya said that the increasing number of medical personnel contracting COVID-19 during the course of duty is a reflection of inadequacies in their protection and unsafe working environment they are exposed to.

He told ZNBC News that there is a need to prioritize the protection of health workers from contracting COVID 19 and this is not only for their own health safety but that of their families and the patients they care for.

Mr. Muleya has also called for mandatory testing for COVID-19 of all patients that are admitted for any illness, particularly in high-risk districts to prevent health workers from contracting the virus from patients who may not be exhibiting any symptoms.

Meanwhile, Chilenje Level One Hospital Medical Superintendent Allan Musonda has said that health workers at the institution are still working after three of their colleagues tested positive for Coronavirus.

Dr. Musonda said this when he received a donation of assorted Personal Protective Empowerment (PPE) from Afro-shop.

Commenting on the wards that were closed at Chilenje hospital, Dr. Musonda said the wards were closed to allow for disinfection and cleaning.

He, however, said the wards are ready for reopening to the public and Chilenje Level One Hospital has embarked on a massive screening exercise targeting shopping malls and markets

And Kabwata Member of Parliament Given Lubinda has expressed sadness at the news of medical officers testing positive for COVID-19.

Describing the development at the Facility as extremely sad, Mr. Lubnda who is also Justice Minister emphasized the need to protect health workers against contracting COVID-19.

Mr. Lubinda noted that the fight against coronavirus will only be won if health workers are protected.

And Afro-shop Representative Luyando Wood said the organisation is delighted to give back to the community in the wake of the pandemic.

[Read 175 times, 175 reads today]