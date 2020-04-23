9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 23, 2020
Health

Human Rights Commission concerned with increased number of Health Workers Testing Positive for COVID-19

By Chief Editor
7
The Human Rights Commission has said that it is concerned with the increasing number of health workers testing positive for Coronavirus.

HRC Spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya has since called for enhanced protection and also payment of risk allowance as they risk their lives to save lives.

Mr. Muleya said that the increasing number of medical personnel contracting COVID-19 during the course of duty is a reflection of inadequacies in their protection and unsafe working environment they are exposed to.

He told ZNBC News that there is a need to prioritize the protection of health workers from contracting COVID 19 and this is not only for their own health safety but that of their families and the patients they care for.

Mr. Muleya has also called for mandatory testing for COVID-19 of all patients that are admitted for any illness, particularly in high-risk districts to prevent health workers from contracting the virus from patients who may not be exhibiting any symptoms.

Meanwhile, Chilenje Level One Hospital Medical Superintendent Allan Musonda has said that health workers at the institution are still working after three of their colleagues tested positive for Coronavirus.

Dr. Musonda said this when he received a donation of assorted Personal Protective Empowerment (PPE) from Afro-shop.

Commenting on the wards that were closed at Chilenje hospital, Dr. Musonda said the wards were closed to allow for disinfection and cleaning.

He, however, said the wards are ready for reopening to the public and Chilenje Level One Hospital has embarked on a massive screening exercise targeting shopping malls and markets

And Kabwata Member of Parliament Given Lubinda has expressed sadness at the news of medical officers testing positive for COVID-19.

Describing the development at the Facility as extremely sad, Mr. Lubnda who is also Justice Minister emphasized the need to protect health workers against contracting COVID-19.

Mr. Lubinda noted that the fight against coronavirus will only be won if health workers are protected.

And Afro-shop Representative Luyando Wood said the organisation is delighted to give back to the community in the wake of the pandemic.

  2. We’ve less than a hundred confirmed cases yet more than 5 health personnel have tested positive! This is a serious matter. I expect a statement from the Zambia Medical Association. What are the submissions of their members? I know that Chitalu Chilufya likes bullying so health workers can’t speak openly. ZMA please give us an assurance that your members are safe

  3. Thank you HRC, you have a heart. We are with you 100%. How can a credible leadership think that they can fight COVID-19 without first protecting health workers? The first daily briefing and the first directive from powers that be should have been to protect these frontline staff even before closing the bars.

  4. How ? Your sporksperson was been against my fight to covid. Him said it was against human rights. Human life is more important than human rights. My approach have sarved your life.

  7. Covid go away. I am tired you guys. Those with kids will understand. I have new found respect for mothers who look after children . It is not easy job. Infact it is more tiring than when I am at office. Anyway back to the article, yes I agree with hon lusambo. The only way to effectively beat this virus is to put life before silly human rights. Even their pay masters in Europe have restricted freedom of movement and assembly. Bowman continue doing what you doing. Kz

