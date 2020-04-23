Minister of Labour Joyce Simukoko says the Ministry intends to draft a statutory instrument that will prescribe circumstances under which employers can be allowed to send workers on forced leave.

Mrs Simukoko says the ministry also plans to invoke section two of the employment code act to suspend some provisions which might include suspension of the requirement to give notice for a redundancy.

She also said the invocation of section two of the Employment Code Act to suspend the requirement to pay redundancy benefit as lump sum and allow employers to come with a flexible payment plan.

Mrs Simukoko said this in at media briefing in Lusaka today.

She said this will be done once consultations are done through the Labour Consultative Council.

The Minister said Government is aware of the challenges that the COVID-19 have brought to various sectors and is monitoring the situation.

She however said the Ministry is extra vigilant to ensure that no employer abuses those provisions to victimize workers.

And Mrs Simukoko further said there is no need for blame games on the enactment of Employment Code Act number three of 2019 because the tripartite consultative labour council was there during the consultation process.

She said it is unfortunate that some stakeholders have opted to go to the media to air their grievances on the bill when the actively participated in its enactment.

Mrs Simukoko further said those with concerns should dialogue with the Ministry over the matter.

