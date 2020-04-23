Minister of Labour Joyce Simukoko says the Ministry intends to draft a statutory instrument that will prescribe circumstances under which employers can be allowed to send workers on forced leave.
Mrs Simukoko says the ministry also plans to invoke section two of the employment code act to suspend some provisions which might include suspension of the requirement to give notice for a redundancy.
She also said the invocation of section two of the Employment Code Act to suspend the requirement to pay redundancy benefit as lump sum and allow employers to come with a flexible payment plan.
Mrs Simukoko said this in at media briefing in Lusaka today.
She said this will be done once consultations are done through the Labour Consultative Council.
The Minister said Government is aware of the challenges that the COVID-19 have brought to various sectors and is monitoring the situation.
She however said the Ministry is extra vigilant to ensure that no employer abuses those provisions to victimize workers.
And Mrs Simukoko further said there is no need for blame games on the enactment of Employment Code Act number three of 2019 because the tripartite consultative labour council was there during the consultation process.
She said it is unfortunate that some stakeholders have opted to go to the media to air their grievances on the bill when the actively participated in its enactment.
Mrs Simukoko further said those with concerns should dialogue with the Ministry over the matter.
Excellent work. This is will ensure uniformity and certainty. And also act as a deterrent to those wicked employers taking advantage of this virus. Thank.you working minister
This isn’t in the interest of the employee! Unless the reporter has misquoted the minister. I can’t believe that Joyce Simukoko has become so evil. This is one Bill 10 clause through the backdoor
when a minister has nothing to say….!
Its almost week three in semi lockdown in Zambia and this empty suit Joyce Simukoko decides to say something…another one on stealing a living from taxpayers
You cannot force a business to operate which loss making. Better to keep companies afloat so that they can re-employ later. Rich countries are helping those that have lost job with unemployment benefits, food stamps etc. We are a third world country so we don’t have these safety nets. My suggestion is to just to ensure adequate redundancy packages for retrenchees.
Pay retirees at PSPF.
I feel very bad to see Joyce Nonde Simukoko failing to protect both employer and employee. This is the woman who was so vocal during Mwanawasa’s time, what went wrong? My research in some jurisdiction have come up with acceptable packages like subsidizing the salaries for local employees for next three months in all local companies which are non essential. Subsidized by government. Employers have to make declaration not to dismiss any local employees during that period whilst assessing the covid-19 pandemic during that period. That way it creates hope and trust to all stakeholders involved. Anyway we understand the economic situation of the country. Good lucky!
Typical PF politics, a Joyce Nonde drafts a toxic law, aproved by cabinet. The she calls for consultations, then pass the draft into law and she claims all stakeholders were consulted and agreed.
Well Joyce and PF dont think you are clever, the result is that you have killed emplyment for your so called propoor policies, just before 2021….tizaonako.