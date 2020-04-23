Mass screening and Testing is underway in Lusaka’s Emmasdale and Chaisa Township which are considered high risk areas for COVID-19.
Lusaka Provincial Health Director Consity Mwale says 150 health workers have been deployed to the two townships to conduct screening and testing for COVID-19.
The Health Workers who comprise Doctors, Clinical Officers, Environmental Health Officers , Laboratory Officers and Data Personnel target to test 1,000 People.
Dr Mwale says the health workers also target to screen 3000 people.
He says the Health Workers who have been divided into ten teams, will screen and test people at Emmasdale Central Mosque, Twatotela School and Bank Houses.
Dr Mwale says the remaining team have been deployed at Chaisa Mosque where they have set up four screening points.
And, Lusaka Muslim Society Executive Member, Zakir Khankhara said it is the Muslim Community civic duty to help government in the fight against COVID-19.
I like how proactive our government is. This is why we have experienced few deaths. Continue with your hard work. A lot of national awards will be awarded to the great men and women in uniform end of this year. Kz
If the government did not carelessy allow in those moslem pilgrims travellers from Pakistan we would not be in this situation, we would probably have at most 4 cases. The rules of entry and quarantine were already in place then so cant rule out bribery at the entry points.
Anyway now continue the hard work, much appreciated. And please remember to protect the health workers FIRST, otherwise there will be nobody to look after our Covid-19 patients, including the leadership, okay? Covid doesnt choose, remember?
We are not in very bad situation as far as corvid19 is concerned.But we
Have to continue with this pace.Let
Lusambo be promoted as Corvid19
Boss.