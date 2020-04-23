Home Economy Trade Kings praised for using locally sourced materials to support Zambia’s economy

President Lungu tours Trade Kings production facility on Mumbwa Road

In a move to encourage local manufacturers to use locally sourced raw materials in order to support the growth of the economy, President Edgar Lungu toured Trade Kings production facility on Mumbwa Road. During his tour on which he was accompanied by Minister of Commerce, Honourable Christopher Yaluma, President Lungu appreciated how some of Zambia’s most renowned brands are manufactured. He further encouraged consumers to buy locally produced products and get rid of the perception that imported goods are better than local goods. He insisted that the trend of importing goods that can be locally manufactured should be discouraged.

President Lungu meets with Trade Kings management during his tour of their production facility along Mumbwa road
President Lungu tours Trade Kings production facility on Mumbwa Road
President Lungu tours Trade Kings production facility on Mumbwa Road
Trade Kings donates some of its products to the Ministry of Health to help in the fight against covid -19
Trade Kings donates some of its products to the Ministry of Health to help in the fight against covid -19
  1. “…He further encouraged consumers to buy locally produced products and get rid of the perception that imported goods are better than local goods. He insisted that the trend of importing goods that can be locally manufactured should be discouraged….”

    Really mr lungu ???

    Is this when you are realising this and saying something ????

