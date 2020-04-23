In a move to encourage local manufacturers to use locally sourced raw materials in order to support the growth of the economy, President Edgar Lungu toured Trade Kings production facility on Mumbwa Road. During his tour on which he was accompanied by Minister of Commerce, Honourable Christopher Yaluma, President Lungu appreciated how some of Zambia’s most renowned brands are manufactured. He further encouraged consumers to buy locally produced products and get rid of the perception that imported goods are better than local goods. He insisted that the trend of importing goods that can be locally manufactured should be discouraged.

