The Patriots for Economic Progress has noted with sadness the increasing propensity of public institutions such as the Zambia Revenue Authority to donate taxpayers money to different causes including COVID-19.

Party President Sean Tembo says such actions, although outwardly charitable, constitute misappropriation of public funds and are in fact illegal as they contravene article 63(2)(b) of the Republican Constitution, which gives the sole mandate to appropriate public funds to the Parliament of Zambia and not any other institution or body.

Mr Tembo said enshrined by law, it must be noted that the duties of the Zambia Revenue Authority begin and end with collecting tax revenue on behalf of Government.

He said on the other hand, it is the duty of the treasury to submit a proposal to Parliament on how such taxpayers’ money should be spent. Such a proposal is normally referred to as a National Budget, and it is the duty of Parliament to adopt such a proposal as presented or to amend it.

Mr Tembo said therefore, the actions of the Zambia Revenue Authority to donate taxpayers money which they have collected, without remitting it through established channels, is not only illegal but also a source of confusion and anarchy.

He said by so doing, the Zambia Revenue Authority is usurping the powers of both the Treasury and Parliament, and such actions cannot go unchallenged.

Mr Tembo said if ZRA finds itself inundated with the urge to be charitable, they should ask their employees and Board Members to make contributions from their individual pockets, which can then be donated to different causes of their wish, including the fight against COVID-19.

He said it has become evident to Zambians that the tendency to donate what does not belong to oneself, among public institutions, is not limited to the Zambia Revenue Authority but cuts across various other public institutions.

Mr Tembo said most notable, the National Pension Scheme Authority has even institutionalized the illegality of donating pensioners’ money by establishing a football club, while at the same time failing to pay pensioners their retirement packages on time.

He said the reason why most public institutions end up deviating from their primary mandate and start spending public money on illegal activities, is primarily because of incompetence and in order to mask their poor performance in the discharge of their primary mandate, most public institutions end up engaging in illegal populist activities such as donating money that does not belong to them, in order to deviate attention from their perennial incompetence and poor performance.

Mr Tembo has noted that over time, this illegal behavior has become so rampant among public institutions that it has subsequently been embraced as “best practice” when in fact not.

He has since called on President Edgar Lungu to consider reforming his public institutions so that they can focus on the discharge of their respective primary mandates.

