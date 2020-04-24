9.5 C
Economy

ERB Issuance of Vague Statement reflects Insincerity-Green party

By Chief Editor
Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic that has hit Zambia hard economically, it is necessary for all possible gains to be transferred to the people to help cushion the dire economic effects of the novel Covid-19. Fuel is one such critical commodity that directly affects the cost of business and has a significant bearing on the local economy. There has been an unprecedented slump of oil on the international market, including “Murban Crude” the blend of crude that is imported by Zambia.

On 23 April 2020, ERB through the Public Relations Manager Ms. Kwali Mfuni issued a statement titled “Fuel Pump Prices in the Light of Current International Oil Trends and Kwacha Performance”. In the statement the ERB has claimed that the current gains from the sustained reduction in international oil prices have been negated by the depreciation of of Kwacha in the same period and therefore resulting into no price change since December 2019. This leaves much to be desired as a simple calculation will show you that the Kwacha amount of a Barrel of Crude is significantly cheaper today than it was in January regardless of Kwacha depreciation.

The general populace must be concerned and join in questioning the ERB Board why they have not taken critical consideration of the prevailing situation, Zambians are currently in distress and deserve a break especially that it is justified as follows; In Q1 Jan 2020 a Barrel of Murban Crude was selling at Us$69 with the Kwacha exchange rate at ZMW14.40/Us$, meaning a barrel of Murban was fetching ZMW993.6, the price of Murban Crude on 23 April 2020 was selling below Us$20 (Us$19.01 to be precise with a days delay from a Record low Us$15.44 the previous day), the Kwacha exchange rate is about ZMW18.70/Us$ using Us$20/bbl, a barrel of Murban Crude is fetching around ZMW374 currently. There is a massive difference between ZMW993.6 and ZMW374, ZMW619.6, which should amount to a significant downward Fuel adjustment of some sort, as the difference cannot only buy an extra barrel but there will be a whole lot of change. It is very unfortunate that instead of painting a real picture, the ERB has opted to vaguely elude the Zambian people to justify non adjustment of fuel.
I call upon Mr Raymond Mpundu to urgently sit with his ERB board and critically consider the disparity the major factors that determine fuel prices have brought or perhaps give a more elaborate and convincing outlay of the “Cost Plus Model” and perhaps call for its review. Covid-19 is everyone’s struggle may we all play our part in easing the fight and a fuel downward adjustment will guarantee public benefit. Let us rise to the occasion together we can defeat Covid-19.

Daniel Sichilongo
Secretary General
Green Party of Zambia

Previous articleKamanga:Nothing Sinister About New FAZ Constitution

