Friday, April 24, 2020
PF Suspends North-western Province Chairperson Jackson Kungo for suspected Corrupt Activities

By Chief Editor
The Patriotic Front (PF) has suspended North-western Province Chairperson Jackson Kungo from all party activities is with immediate effect.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila said that the suspension has been effected in order to facilitate investigations at Kansenseli Mine- Mwinilunga District Northwestern Province.

Mr. Mwila said that Patriotic Front Chairperson for Legal affairs Brian Mundibile will on Saturday, April 25th, 2020 lead a delegation of senior party officials which will include Nickson Chilangwa, Kampamba Chewe, Andrew Lubusha and Alick Tembo to Northwestern Province.

The PF said that President Edgar Lungu who is also President of the Patriotic Front has vowed to uproot corruption in the party and government and will not shield anyone found wanting by the law.

Mr. Mwila said that the suspension will be reviewed subject to the outcome of investigations by the relevant authorities.

This is according to a statement issued to media by Patriotic Front Media Director Sunday Chanda.

5 COMMENTS

  1. But I mentioned that Edgar knows who the criminals that were mining gold are. Since when did the PF become a crime investigations unit? Why can’t he leave it to the police whose job it is to deal with crime? This is how lawless the PF are. He’s pretending to fighting crime but the people he’s shielding will all shun him when his immunity is lifted.

    1

  2. In the picture I just want to know why this man was kneeling down to greet ba ECL. By the way its Friday after work so I have started my whisky

  4. @Cat Power, by referring to Edgar as ba ECL I think you have fallen in the same trap as the gold thief of Kansenseli Jackson Kungo did …

