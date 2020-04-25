Kennedy Mweene has disclosed that he has begun preparing for his future off the pitch and is undertaking a goalkeeping trainer’s course.

The Mamelodi Sundowns and 2012 AFCON winning goalkeeper recently said he was going to take a sabbatical from Chipolopolo duties.

“I said I am moving away from the national team for some time, or to be excused because at that time I needed to concentrate on my coaching course I am currently doing with a Spanish institution. I sat (and learned) under the likes of Kalilo Kakonje, Davies Phiri among others,” Mweene said.

“I stayed on the national bench for four years watching all these guys and that’s how I got my experience. In as much as I am playing, I am also training as a goalkeeper coach. I want to get the right qualifications and combine them with my experience to instill knowledge in the talent young goalkeepers.

“We have many talented goalkeepers in Zambia, but we are lagging behind in terms of qualifications for goalkeeper coaches and my desire is to be a goalkeeper coach.

“I started to do this training while I am still active in goal so I can combine theory with practicals.”

