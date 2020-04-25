Opposition New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba yesterday kicked off a Zambia Shall Be Saved Covid Prevention in Kailikiliki Compound of Lusaka.

Dr. Mumba, who is also the Founder of Victory International Ministries was in the company of MMD Vice President Mr. Reuben Sambo, National Secretary Hon. Elizabeth Chitika, other Senior MMD Leaders and Victory Ministries International leaders who included Rev. Able Thosi, the Vice President of Victory Ministries International.

Dr. Mumba who was in a Jovial mood visited a number of Selected Households, where he donated various hygiene products in a bid to help in the fight and prevention of Covid-19 pandemic. The donation included buckets, hand sanitizers, face masks and hygiene liquid soaps.

In a short interview with the media, Dr Mumba said that he had decided take the fight against Covid 19 to densely populated areas like Kailikiliki Compound.

“The New Hope MMD in partnership with the Zambia Shall Be Saved Foundation have realized the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic hence the need to employ a hands – on approach. We realized that the most affected people are our brothers and sisters in high density areas like Kalikiliki Compound. So we decided that instead of doing the conventional way of donating to relevant authorities, we decided to being the fight against Covid 19 to densely populated areas such as Kalikiliki”, Dr. Mumba said.

Dr. Mumba further said that the Zambia Shall Be Saved Covid Prevention is a sustainable program where hygiene products will be periodically given to the households.

“Our donation program dubbed Zambia Shall Be Saved Covid Prevention is a sustainable program where hygiene products will be periodically given to various households around the Country and our team will be in constantly touch with them to check how they are doing and if they need more supplies. Kailikiliki compound is our first stop” Dr. Mumba said.

Mtendere area Councillor Mr. Watson Mtonga thanked Dr. Mumba and the New Hope MMD for the donations and called upon other stakeholders to follow suit. “On behalf of the People of Mutendere ward and Kalikiliki to be specific, we would like to thank Dr. Mumba and the Zambia Shall Be Saved Foundation for this timely donation. Kalikiliki is a densely populated area and some of our people can’t afford these hygiene products. Hence these donations and their follow ups will go a long way in the fight against Covid 19. I would like to take this opportunity to call upon other stakeholders to take a leaf from Dr. Mumba and the MMD”, Councillor Mtonga said.

And giving a Vote of thanks, Mr. Brian Mwanza a resident of Kalikilki thanked Dr. Mumba and the New Hope MMD for the donations.

“We the people of Kalikiliki Compound are very thankful for your generous donation and sensitization on the corona virus. Due to a number of reasons, a number of us can’t afford these products, so you following us to our homes to give us these products and sensitize us over the corona virus is an answered prayer”, Mr. Mwanza said.

[Read 35 times, 35 reads today]