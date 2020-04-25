State House has issued a press statement clarifying that President Edgar Lungu has not directed churches to open.
According to the statement the President said; “I have decided that some activities such as the following MAY CONTINUE being undertaken normally SUBJECT TO ADHERING TO PUBLIC HEALTH REGULATIONS, GUIDELINES AND CERTIFICATION: 1) Places of Worship MAY congregate while observing social distancing, mandatory face masks, hand sanitising, and hand washing…”
“This means that the President is not directing churches, rather he is giving those who still want to congregate during this period an option. Those who do not want to do so are free not to go to church,” read the statement
The statement further went on to say that it was misleading to say President Lungu had “directed” as some people are inferring because President Lungu cannot direct anyone to go to church or indeed to open the churches.
“He, in the first place, did not close any church but individual churches opted to do so due to the COVID-19 pandemic,’ read the statement before adding that even now, churches are free to open or not to open their places of worship and that, generally, in his speech, the President was giving hope in the midst of despair due to the Coronavirus.
“The President also emphasized at the end of the Speech that he will within seven days talk to the nation regarding the decisions he is continually making as he leads the country in these trying times,” the statement concluded.
And Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said at today’s briefing that Government did not ban church gatherings in the first place but churches were required to adhere to public health regulations put in place such as social distancing i.e keeping a metre apart, sanitizing and watching of hands, and that Churches on their accord closed for failure to meet to the requirement.
the Minister further said that guidance from the President is that churches may meet subject to adherence to public health guidelines, Each individual must make personal decisions and that Government welcomed the decisions of those that will not meet. The preliminary requirement for meetings is to meet guidelines and regulations and invite Public health workers to get you certified
Sorry State house Chipampe, then you have misunderstood the concerned majority. What they are saying is that there should be no lifting of measures on church congregations when it is clear that the corona virus cases may be spiking, whether it is a presidential “directive” or a presidential “maybe”, it IS irresponsible.
Sorry S.H. Chipampe, we have to give it to you the way it is, as it is a matter of life and death, a matter if whether Zambia shall continue to exist or not.
It’s unfortunate that a communications officer has to follow behind mopping mismanaged messages.
Guys. Clean up your act. This is no time for the usual PF mixed messaging and flip flopping. There are lives at stake here not votes.
If it the initial ‘directive’ was optional, why were some church leaders arrested?
Iwe S.T. Chipampe, each and every Zambian in Zambia and in the diaspora watched the address and heard for ourselves. All of us are in shock. And you want to take us for idoits?
Even if you prepared a bad statement for the president, the message is the same: you are risking the country and its beautiful people to COVID-19.
Maybe this is what Chipampe meant when he said the president will address the nation at his own time (when he feels like) and that he has his own style of leadership.
Now we see why Hon Chilufya is doing the updates. We closed churches when we had 2 cases and open when we have 84 and increasing? Interesting logic.
In the speech, it is clear that he said churches may open on condition that they observe social distancing and hygiene guidelines. I see no reason for an outcry here.
Zambians are acting as if their leader does not care about the health of the people, meanwhile, other leaders are advising their people to use “ultra-violet rays” or “inject disinfectant” to protect themselves. It’s a funny world we live in.
We have not yet flattened the Covid curve! We are not even at the peak or the other side of the curve. Moreover, Our testing capacity is still low! Giving a go ahead to public gatherings is a recipe for disaster!
Instead of buying more test kits, someone is alleged to have fraudulently bought Hydrochloroquine of unproven efficacy to the tune of over $9Million and the drugs are reportedly already in the country. I pray this is not true but if it can be investigated and verified, an urgent clean up is required at MOH! Bwalya Ngandu should not relent but ensure there is Accountability at MOH!
In short the President did not mean what he said because the speech was written for him by somebody who did not consult widely on prevailing trends in the Country. Therefore, the one who wrote the speech is at fault and should be fired immediately for his incompetence.
Church has never closed. In his first address he said not more than 50 people plus social distancing and hygiene measures such as hand washing or sanitizing. This time it sounded more relief which is not the case. This time and additional measure face mask. So this time for you to congregate it social distance, hand washing or hand sanitizing and a mask.
