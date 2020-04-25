9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 25, 2020
Zambia records Zero new COVID-19 cases after conducting 226 tests in the last 24 hours

By Chief Editor
Zambia did not record any positive COVID-19 case out of the 226 tests conducted in the last 24 yours, health minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said.

Dr. Chilufya has also disclosed that 5 more patients have been discharged bringing the cumulative number of cases to 84, 3 deaths, 42 recoveries with active cases standing at 39.

Speaking at the latest COVID-19 update,Dr Chilufya said cumulatively a total of 4,963 tests have been conducted with 2,912 completing the 14 days quarantine.

Dr. Chilufya said there is, therefore, need to adhere to the given guidelines subject to certification by public officials failure to which public events such as church gatherings will not be allowed.

He said the guidance given by the President was very clear on the need to exercise strict social distancing as he announced that a scalable approach will be applied depending on how the pandemic evolves.

“It’s important to act in solidarity with your families and the country to avoid unnecessary travels in order to avoid community spread” he emphasized.

He said determining the extent of the diseases is a key metric in determining strategies of reopening sectors of the economy.

On the ongoing mass screening, Dr. Chilufya said 6 points in Makeni have since been set up for the screening and said many other parts in Lusaka will be screened to eliminate community spread.

Dr. Chilufya also thanked Emmasdale and Chaisa residents for complying with health authorities during the massive screening and encouraged others to emulate such patriotism in order to effectively conduct the exercise.

On the recruitment of health officials, Dr. Chilufya said over 500 health officials have been recruited in the ongoing exercise to ensure that the directive by President Edgar Lungu is archived.

And finance minister Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu who was speaking at the same event said the effects of the COVID-19 are severe on the economy.

He cited the tourism and transport sectors as being severely affected and said measures to sustain the business is paramount in making sure that the economy remains viable to meet various economic obligations.

Dr. Ng’andu said there is a need now to adapt to the situation while finding solutions carefully both immediate and long term to keep the economy running amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

He has appealed to sector players to begin to think seriously about how the country’s economy can be sustained at various levels in a multisectoral approach.

  2. This is quite misleading the number of tests is lower than anticipated. This is stage managed to comfort us but the disease is spreading.

    3

  4. This is what we needed to hear after a series of infections in the country. Chances are that there are a number of hidden (untested) cases but the good thing is that many will recover even without undergoing any tests. Statistically, 1 in 4 infected people show no symptoms at all, making it hard for authorities to determine the exact number of cases since people who feel healthy will not go for testing.

    We appreciate all the efforts. Stay safe everyone and have yourselves a good weekend! Don’t worry, be happy!

    5

  6. Nine Chale, the Germany Zambisto, you slowly losing your initial great judgement of things we know you for on this platform I think. Please be objective, there is surely something amiss on the part of the Zambian authorities!! They can do better!!

    1

  9. “On the recruitment of health officials, Dr. Chilufya said over 500 health officials have been recruited in the ongoing exercise to ensure that the directive by President Edgar Lungu is archived.”

    Are these the health workers whom “Founding Father Mr Michael Chilufya Sata sacked? Indeed What goes up must come down.

