9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, April 26, 2020
type here...
Array

Coronavirus KO’s Zambia U15 Teams European Outing

By sports
36 views
0
Coronavirus KO's Zambia U15 Teams European Outing
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Under-15 national team has missed out on participating at a junior tournament in Europe due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga told radio Chete FM in Nakonde that the U15 national team was invited to participate in an eight-team tournament in Croatia

“We should have strong U17, U20 and u23 teams. Our programs with the technical directorate we are going further and even having Under-15 as well as U13 and U11.

“In fact this year, we were invited to an eight nation tournament where we were supposed to send our Under-15 national team,” Kamanga said

“We need to invest in all these junior teams because if we expose our players at an early stage they will be able to have the confidence to compete globally as they grow.

“There is no shortcut to getting results without investing, the priority is to invest in junior teams with the hope that we will eventually get the right players from there who will be able to compete and also ensure that we continue getting as many of our players into competitive leagues in Europe.”

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleZambia no longer has an economy, it will be all or nothing for all of us

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

sports - 0

Coronavirus KO’s Zambia U15 Teams European Outing

The Zambia Under-15 national team has missed out on participating at a junior tournament in Europe due to the...
Read more
Feature Column

Zambia no longer has an economy, it will be all or nothing for all of us

Chief Editor - 2
By: Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member We currently have a virtual economy that only exists on paper and soon the reality of the numbers will...
Read more
Headlines

Ministry of Health yet to determining the extent of the COVID -19 in Zambia as 4 new cases recorded

Chief Editor - 3
Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has said that the Ministry is still determining the extent of the COVID -19 disease in the country. Speaking...
Read more
Health

A Christian can get sick with coronavirus – TB Joshua

editor - 10
Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua has taught that a genuine Christian can fall sick with the dreaded coronavirus disease yet still be a “friend of...
Read more
Columns

WWF Zambia on COVID – 19 fight

Chief Editor - 10
By Nachilala Nkombo The impact of COVID 19 is heartbreaking. Over 2 million people around the world have been infected in less than 12 months....
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mweene Starts Coaching Lessons

Feature Sports sports - 9
Kennedy Mweene has disclosed that he has begun preparing for his future off the pitch and is undertaking a goalkeeping trainer’s course. The Mamelodi Sundowns...
Read more

Kamanga:Nothing Sinister About New FAZ Constitution

Feature Sports sports - 8
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says there is nothing sinister about the timing of the new FAZ constitution. The new FAZ constitution has raised a storm...
Read more

Sate-Sate Itching For Action

Feature Sports sports - 3
Nkana star striker Ronald Sate Sate Kampamba is itching to return to action when the coronavirus outbreak is contained. Sate Sate said life has not...
Read more

FAZ Studying Covid-19 SOS For Clubs

Feature Sports sports - 2
The Football Association of Zambia has sent out a survey to all clubs on the impact of the Covid -19 on their operations. The FAZ...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]