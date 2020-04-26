The Zambia Under-15 national team has missed out on participating at a junior tournament in Europe due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga told radio Chete FM in Nakonde that the U15 national team was invited to participate in an eight-team tournament in Croatia

“We should have strong U17, U20 and u23 teams. Our programs with the technical directorate we are going further and even having Under-15 as well as U13 and U11.

“In fact this year, we were invited to an eight nation tournament where we were supposed to send our Under-15 national team,” Kamanga said

“We need to invest in all these junior teams because if we expose our players at an early stage they will be able to have the confidence to compete globally as they grow.

“There is no shortcut to getting results without investing, the priority is to invest in junior teams with the hope that we will eventually get the right players from there who will be able to compete and also ensure that we continue getting as many of our players into competitive leagues in Europe.”

