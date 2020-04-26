Political analyst Sishuwa Sishuwa has claimed that President Edgar Lungu could be banking on an acceleration of Covid-19 deaths in order to use to postpone the holding of the August 2021 elections.
Dr Sishuwa said President Lungu’s decision to relax measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 could be aimed at creating an environment favourable for the mass explosion of the virus in Zambia which could then see him postpone the elections.
Writing on Twitter, Dr Sishuwa said “In attempt to delay the election, President Lungu could be relying on Article 81 (2) of the Constitution, notice how eager he was to emphasise the coronavirus as a “war against the country” in yesterday’s address.”
Under Article 81 (2), with a mere simple majority, the National Assembly could vote to postpone the holding of a general election for not more than 12 months when the Republic is at war.
He said the postponement of elections could be President Lungu’s potential motivation.
“When it comes to mischief, he is very creative. Otherwise, his decision does not make sense. Going by the public response so far, many would rather see churches closed. The question is: what motivated President Lungu to reopen them?”
He said the PF could argue that the Republic is at war and ask the ConCourt to confirm their interpretation.
“Would the spread of the virus accelerate if churches, which facilitate mass gatherings, were not reopened? The limited transmission of the disease so far has been encouraging. That could change with the relaxation of the measures that were responsible for the limited transmission.”
That is exactly what i thought as well together with the fact that the PF regime thrives on excuses for their failure, so to them covid is good news,they forget that they are also at risk
He shouldn’t dare harbour the thought. Let others come and do a better job.
They need numbers for relief. They can’t get funds with less numbers.
What Lungu must know is that there is time for everything, time to be born and time to die, time to rule and time to be ruled. Whether he likes it or not, state house is not his home. The power he enjoys today will not be there tomorrow. Let him just do the right thing, respect the constitution anf gind peace in it.
This f.o.ol is not a political analyst. May be in a dog’s world. A person scheming to postpone elections would not be relaxing the lockdown conditions, ***. Whether he held the election today or even on your demigod HHs birthday, the fact remains that pf are winning. Instead of being a punk why not concentrate on helping your demigod tribal leader gain more support. Allegations don’t win you an election. I know, because I have won elections and you haven’t. Kz
Zambians wouldn’t mind even if he over stayed but with this economy awee, what good is there? Nothing good will come out but the worst, better he goes than over stay, we want a better Zambia for us all than for him alone.
Guys, I agree with people who have always associated UPND to ***** You are saddists. You are just afraid of Edgar
Do you know how much suffering Stylists and barber shop owners will go thru if their businesses were closed for ever?
Sishuwa, you have everything a normal family requires. Even if Zambia was on locked down for six months, you would survive.
ECL is looking at the sufferings people are going thru. Stop politics of foolishness please.
It’s not even about overstaying tactics. It’s just a question of whether or not events like elections which require unrestricted movement of masses can be held responsibly at that time. By the way, a number of countries have already postponed their elections this year. And not only in Africa.
Exactly what I was thinking!
Captain Solo;
Mwamba Luchembe
Another useless political analyst has spoken. Zambia has the most irresponsible, sickened political analysts. What do they even lecture students in these Universities.
Its a shame…!!!
When did he say that? This thing called Shuwa shuwa is too bitter.when is he going to change? PF is winning in 2021, let me tell you the reason,I know you and tribesmen you’ll insult.
Bembas and easterners will vote for PF just you vote for your god.I think One Chief of great honor has started emphasizing of it.
I told you , for a ruling party that actively gasses it’s own people for political gain , C19 is a blessing.
90% sure lungu will postpone elections.
The gassing backfired , they will use C19 to finish the job they hoped to archive with the gassing of our people…….
Future President Dr Sishuwa, you mean there is a scheme to delay your ascent to power and solve our problem? That would be sad, seeing that they themselves caused ALL the problems that they now can’t solve.
When you fail its always a good idea to let others try, Theresa May is a good example. She has not been locked up by her successor Boris Johnson, has she?
It is like elections are the only things on the mind of some Zambians. Since 2016 people have been promised elections to kick out Lungu. What are elections over death of citizens? How many countries have postponed and cancelled èlections? Are we not the same people telling ECZ not to hold by-election? When did speculations turn into analysis?. Some so called political analysts should rather be called political speculators.
The ECZ has continued holding ward by-elections during this covid 19 outbreak(recently in Western Province) stating that its constitutional.
The same law will apply even to the General elections.
But in Zambia lawlessness is the order of the day.So anything is possible.
This thought is to a certain extent a conspiracy theory.
Yes kateka is king of jiggery-pokery but this? He wouldn’t go to the length of letting thousands of Zambians die just to stay in power, because one of those Zambia could be his family.
We just need to understand that kateka is very bad at making good decisions.
Shishuwa should engage his cortex more rather than the subtentorial cells for thinking. 2021 may be a different time from 2020. His argument is obviously very frail.
Dokowe
They gassed our people and watched while innocents were burned in towns , only the scheme backfired ,
What would stop them taking advantage of C19 to archive what the gassing scheme did not archive ????