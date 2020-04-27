TWO new COVID-19 cases have been recorded out of 184 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said. Speaking at the latest COVID-19 update, Dr. Chilufya explained that the two cases involve a 13-year-old and 34 years old both of Kafue, all from the mass screening.
He said cumulatively cases now stand at 89, 3 deaths, 44 active cases with recoveries still remaining at 37 while 2,942 individuals have completed the 14-day mandatory quarantine.
And Dr. Chilufya has rectified that the earlier reported positive case from the Copperbelt is a repeat case as it is part of those that are already in admission at Masaiti Hospital.
He said the number of cases on the Copperbelt, therefore, remains 4 and not 5 as was reported yesterday.
He said there is a need for all to continue being patriotic and support all the directives if the pandemic can be contained effectively.
“The need for us to adhere to the directive on masking is extremely important. We are passing on the masks to the needy and nothing is being kept. ” Dr. Chilufya encouraged and assured that all the masks been donated are being distributed to the general public as well as frontline staff.
He said engagements with MPs and community leaders to distribute masks to the public have been intensified and assured that all donations are being used prudently with high levels of transparency.
“I want to assure you that there is prudence in the utilization of every penny. We are working with all government agencies to ensure there is accountability” he said.
And Dr. Chilufya said mass screening will continue in targeted places in Lusaka and said a scalable approach is being implemented which will see an increase in tests of approximately 1,000 people daily to identify and isolate as many cases as possible in order to avoid further spread of the virus.
He further announced that a team of experts has been dispatched in Nakonde which is due to undergo massive screening and contact tracing.
Dr. Chilufya appreciated the frontline health workers and assured them of President Edgar Lungu’s support and said he salutes and urges them to continue with the hard work which they have exhibited so far.
People of God please take care, don’t be given false hope by these seemingly good statistics because COVID-19 is moving slowly into our community.
Please let the Chief Medical Officer announce these figures not a sly politician like Chilufya…this is too corrupt to be talking about prudence
He doesnt mention how many test kits he has, he doesnt mention whether his lab can handle a 1000 samples daily, he doesnt mention if he has mobile labs …Journalists why are you letting this crook get away with his lies at the expense of health of the nation.
Looks like COVID is here to stay….it will just be the same story….postive test today…no positive test tomorrow…just like that and expect such things when a Politician is the one giving statistics Bandit Chilufya