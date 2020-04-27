9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 27, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

FAZ Clarifies FIFA Funds Not Covid-19 Relief

By sports
36 views
1
Sports Feature Sports FAZ Clarifies FIFA Funds Not Covid-19 Relief
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

FAZ has clarified that the US$500,000 it has received from FIFA is not for Coronavirus relief.

FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said the money is part of the annual grant it receives from FIFA.

“FAZ has noted that the announced US $500, 000 has been misinterpreted for support to local clubs as part of the Covid-19 mitigation measure,” Kashala said.

“However, the correct position is that FIFA under its FIFA Forward 2.0 Football Development Programme provides to all Member Associations US$1,000,000 Operations Funding, that is disbursed in two equal installments annually as part of the FIFA support to all members.

“The first batch amounting to US$500, 000 is received at the beginning of every year while the second batch amounting to US$500, 000 is disbursed in July every year after an audit by FIFA and so subject to a Member Association meeting set developmental criteria.”

But Kashala added that FIFA was currently working on a Coronavirus relief programme for its members.

“FAZ however has commenced the process of applying for a relief package available from FIFA for members to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19,” Kashala said.

“In this regard FAZ has requested clubs to avail information regarding income loss projections in the remaining matches of the season and come up with a reflective picture of the situation.”

[Read 32 times, 32 reads today]
Previous articleUPND Troubles in Western Province Continues as Youth Oppose dissolution of executive Committee

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 1

FAZ Clarifies FIFA Funds Not Covid-19 Relief

FAZ has clarified that the US$500,000 it has received from FIFA is not for Coronavirus relief. FAZ general secretary Adrian...
Read more
Feature Politics

UPND Troubles in Western Province Continues as Youth Oppose dissolution of executive Committee

Chief Editor - 7
UPND youths in the Western province have warned party president, Hakainde Hichilema of a looming destruction of the party if the decision to dissolve...
Read more
General News

Nevers Mumba’s Response to President Lungu’s Speech

Chief Editor - 9
By Nevers Mumba Fellow Countrymen, I trust that by now, most of us would have had time to listen in and perhaps take in the meaning...
Read more
Economy

ZCCM Gold Company has injected approximately K45 million in Kasenseli Gold Mine Project in Mwinilunga

Chief Editor - 6
ZCCM Gold Company has injected approximately K45 million for the initial phase of the Kasenseli Gold Mine Project in Mwinilunga. With the granting of the...
Read more
Columns

The Positive Pronouncements In The President’s Speech We Are Not Talking About

Chief Editor - 13
By Sunday Chanda This is my analysis of the Presiden'st speech yesterday that seeks to highlight some very progressive measures the President labored to address,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Coronavirus KO’s Zambia U15 Teams European Outing

Feature Sports sports - 1
The Zambia Under-15 national team has missed out on participating at a junior tournament in Europe due to the Covid-19 pandemic. FAZ President ...
Read more

Mweene Starts Coaching Lessons

Feature Sports sports - 9
Kennedy Mweene has disclosed that he has begun preparing for his future off the pitch and is undertaking a goalkeeping trainer’s course. The Mamelodi Sundowns...
Read more

Kamanga:Nothing Sinister About New FAZ Constitution

Feature Sports sports - 8
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says there is nothing sinister about the timing of the new FAZ constitution. The new FAZ constitution has raised a storm...
Read more

Sate-Sate Itching For Action

Feature Sports sports - 3
Nkana star striker Ronald Sate Sate Kampamba is itching to return to action when the coronavirus outbreak is contained. Sate Sate said life has not...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 32 times, 32 reads today]