FAZ has clarified that the US$500,000 it has received from FIFA is not for Coronavirus relief.

FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said the money is part of the annual grant it receives from FIFA.

“FAZ has noted that the announced US $500, 000 has been misinterpreted for support to local clubs as part of the Covid-19 mitigation measure,” Kashala said.

“However, the correct position is that FIFA under its FIFA Forward 2.0 Football Development Programme provides to all Member Associations US$1,000,000 Operations Funding, that is disbursed in two equal installments annually as part of the FIFA support to all members.

“The first batch amounting to US$500, 000 is received at the beginning of every year while the second batch amounting to US$500, 000 is disbursed in July every year after an audit by FIFA and so subject to a Member Association meeting set developmental criteria.”

But Kashala added that FIFA was currently working on a Coronavirus relief programme for its members.

“FAZ however has commenced the process of applying for a relief package available from FIFA for members to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19,” Kashala said.

“In this regard FAZ has requested clubs to avail information regarding income loss projections in the remaining matches of the season and come up with a reflective picture of the situation.”

