Government has released K2 million towards mitigating the effects of floods and hunger in affected areas across the country.

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe disclosed this today when he paid a courtesy call on Western Province Permanent Secretary, Daniel Bukali in Mongu.

Mr Kabwe said Government has further released 3,200 bags of mealie meal and 600 bags of beans for the affected communities in Western province.

He said the areas to receive include Lukuku, Mitete, Nalolo, Mongu, Kaoma and Sikongo districts and has thanked the people of Western province for the patience and confidence in the ability of government to provide for them.

Mr Kabwe said government will do everything possible to support affected families in the province even as the country is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also urged the people of Western Province to support President Edgar Lungu and his government as they work towards meeting the needs of all Zambian despite the numerous challenges being faced in the country.

And Western Province Permanent Secretary Daniel Bukali has thanked government for the quick response to the people of Western Province.

Mr Bukali said the West Bank of the Province is the most hit and needs quick intervention which the DMMU has always provided.

He has however called on DMMU to increase the food relief allocation as the people affected in the province are too many.

And The Zambia-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone (ZCCZ) has donated 3, 000 bags of mealie meal to flood victims in Mungwi district of Northern Province. The bags of mealie meal weigh 10 kilogrammes each.

Presenting the donation, Zambia-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone Vice Chairman Liao Zibin said his company will continue to supplement government efforts in providing relief to flood victims.

He said the responsibility of assisting people affected by floods should not be left to government alone. Mr. Zibin said the donation is part of his company’s corporate social responsibility.

And receiving the donation, Malole Constituency Member of Parliament Christopher Yaluma thanked the Zambia-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone for the assistance.

Mr. Yaluma, who is also Minister of Commerce and Trade, said the donation has come at a right time and will greatly help in alleviating the hunger situation among flood victims

He has since encouraged other companies to also help people affected by floods.

Mungwi is among the districts in Northern Province which has experienced severe floods due to heavy rains.

[Read 112 times, 115 reads today]