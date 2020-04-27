9.5 C
U.S calls for seriousness in fighting malaria

By Chief Editor
The American Embassy in Zambia has called on the Zambian government and the global community not to lose ground in the fight against malaria.

United States Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires David Young said without focused attention and collaboration, there was a risk of running in a dangerous spike in health complications and deaths associated with malaria.

In a statement to ZANIS on world malaria day 2020 today whose theme is “zero malaria starts with me”, Mr. Young said his country through the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI), has joined the Zambian government and the global community in commemorating the world malaria day 2020.

Mr. Young noted that from 2007, PMI has invested over US$300 million to combat malaria nationwide in Zambia with a focus on five high malaria-burden provinces namely Copperbelt, Eastern, Luapula, Muchinga, and Northern.

He said the funds provided 2.3 million insecticide-treated bed nets and funded indoor residual spraying.

He further said his government and its people had also helped to provide 21 million rapid diagnostic tests and over 8.8 million life-saving malaria treatments to Zambians.

This contained in a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today by U.S Embassy Press Office.

Previous articleExperts off to Nakonde for COVID-19 mass screening
Next articleOYDC Zambia In Talks With Mother Bodies To Resume Some Sports Activities

