Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority with Falsified medicines for COVID-19 being sold to the public

Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority has noted with concern, reports in some sections of the media about people promoting and selling falsified medicines and allied substances recommended for use as preventive measures against Coronavirus such as alcohol- based hand sanitisers.

To this effect, the Authority has heightened Post Marketing Surveillance through inspections and monitoring of advertisements and promotion of medicines and allied substances related to COVID-19 on the Zambian market.

Furthermore, the Authority is following up with individuals and companies claiming to have products that can prevent, treat or cure COVID-19.

ZAMRA Senior Public Relations Officer Christabel Iliamupu says sampling and testing of products such as alcohol-based hand sanitisers on the market is on-going and products which fail to meet the set standard of quality, safety and efficacy shall be withdrawn from circulation.

Mrs Iliamupu said the Authority has also continued undertaking robust assessments of product labeling information and production documents for medicines and allied substances, and where necessary, provide guidance to manufacturers on the minimum requirements.

“Falsified medicines and allied substances are harmful and unsafe with a potential of seriously endangering one’s health. This is why we are working tirelessly to ensure that such products are not placed on the Zambian market’’, she said.

Mrs Iliamupu has further warned people engaging in production and sale of falsified medicines and allied substances to refrain from such vices or risk being prosecuted as provided for under the Medicines and Allied Substances Act No.3 of 2013.

She said ZAMRA remain committed and resolute in ensuring that only medicines and allied substances which meet the set standards of quality, safety and efficacy are placed on the Zambian market.

Previous articleTwo new COVID-19 cases recorded as Government plans to Scale Testing to 1,000 people daily
Next articleExperts off to Nakonde for COVID-19 mass screening

  3. Where is this Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority when Chilufya is falsifying or cooking to be specific covid-19 data?? He has employed his bootlickers everywhere

  4. Where is Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority when there are irregulatories with inventory at Medical Stores or procurement of inflated medicines?

  5. We heard Madagascar has the herbal remedy for COVID 19 and what is the health Minister saying? Are they waiting foe WHO give a green light? Save lives!

