9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 28, 2020
type here...
Headlines

President Lungu and South Africa’s ANC wishes KK a happy 96th Birthday

By Chief Editor
36 views
1
Headlines President Lungu and South Africa's ANC wishes KK a happy 96th Birthday
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu as wished First Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda a happy 96th Birthday which falls today. In his message of goodwill to Dr. Kaunda, President Lungu said April 28th always brings to his fond memories of Dr. Kaunda as President of Zambia, a title that President LUNGU assumed 24 years later.

The President said he admires Dr. Kaunda’s gallant fight for Zambia’s liberation. President Lungu added that he admires Dr. Kaunda’s fight for freedom and independence of other African nations. He said the story of Africa cannot be told without mentioning the name of Dr. Kaunda.

President Lungu said Dr. Kaunda’s achievements are too numerous to itemize, suffice to say that without his passion to have all young people educated, Zambia will not have been what it is today.

The Head of State said that he prays for Dr. Kaunda’s good health even in his advanced age. President LUNGU said that on behalf of the Nation and his family he has wished Dr. Kaunda a 96th Birthday.

This is according to a statement released to media by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

And the South African’s ruling African National Congress has released the following statement to wish President Kaunda a 96th Birthday.

ANC WISHES PRESIDENT “KK” HAPPY 96th BIRTHDAY

Today marks the 96th birthday of the first President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr. Kenneth Buchizya David Kaunda.

The African National Congress joins the people of Zambia and the African continent as a whole in wishing this outstanding statesman, freedom fighter and humanist, President Kaunda, a very happy 96th birthday!

President Kaunda holds a special place in the hearts of our movement, our country and her people. He opened up Zambia and made it the home and headquarters of the ANC for over 30 years. This was a demonstration of President KK’s belief that Zambia would not be free until sister countries in the continent that were still under the yoke of colonial oppression were free. He was a great friend of our President Oliver Tambo and became a loyal friend of the people of South Africa during our hour of need. President Kaunda maintained support for the ANC and other liberation movements despite the policy of the apartheid regime which was aimed at the destabilisation of governments in the region. The people of Zambia suffered immensely economically and socially due to President Kaunda’s unwavering support of our country and other countries in the region that were fighting racism and colonial oppression.

President KK is part of a generation of illustrious leaders of the African continent, who dedicated their lives to the liberation of their countries and peoples. In 1963 when he became President of the Pan-African Freedom Movement for East, Central and Southern Africa, he used this position to advance freedom in the region. He extended his influence to the global level after Zambia’s independence, serving as chairperson of the Organisation of African Unity from 1970 to 1971 and from 1987 to 1988.

The selflessness of President Kaunda and his peers such as our own President Nelson Mandela, President Oliver Tambo and others must inspire us to continue the struggle for an Africa that is free of landlessness, poverty, disease and human suffering.

As we fight the invisible enemy that is the vicious novel corona virus, we draw inspiration from President Kaunda and his peers. We will soldier on and ensure that the freedom they fought for does not disappear in the face of this public health emergency.

President Kaunda was honoured with the National Order of the Companions of OR Tambo by the South African government, the highest honour awarded to international friends of our country who displayed great solidarity during our struggle for liberation.

Happy Birthday President KK. You remain an inspiration to the people of South Africa. We are truly grateful for the gift of your life!

We wish you good health, a long life and success in every endeavour in your retirement.

Let’s honor President KK by adhering to precautions as we fight the deadly Coronavirus and by continuing to #StayAtHome

Protect Yourself. Defend Each Other: Let’s Do It Together

ISSUED BY THE SECRETARY GENERAL OF THE AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS, CDE ACE MAGASHULE

[Read 32 times, 32 reads today]
Previous articleChanda Mbao declares himself president of the ‘yo ballys’ and launches yobally.com

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 1

President Lungu and South Africa’s ANC wishes KK a happy 96th Birthday

President Edgar Lungu as wished First Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda a happy 96th Birthday which falls today. In...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Chanda Mbao declares himself president of the ‘yo ballys’ and launches yobally.com

staff - 6
In a bid to make a light moment for his music fans, Chanda Mbao has declared himself the president of an association known as...
Read more
Columns

Birthday Tribute Kenneth “Buchizya” Kaunda: The Unexpected One

Chief Editor - 12
By Field Ruwe EdD LION AND THE KING In the heart of the jungle, man and beast were dead in their tracks, locked in a gaze....
Read more
Feature Politics

HH says he will exercise due care in choosing a running mate for 2021

Chief Editor - 30
UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says he will not repeat the same mistakes he made before when selecting vice-presidents. He said if the elective conference allows...
Read more
General News

President Lungu pays tribute to the Zambian soccer community in remembrance of the 1994 national football team

Chief Editor - 10
REPUBLICAN President Edgar Lungu has paid glowing tribute to the Zambian soccer community in remembrance of the 1994 national football team that perished...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Sectors recently given green light to operate by President Lungu do not meet the Criteria as Key Economic Activities

Headlines Chief Editor - 23
The Center for Trade Policy and Development has called on Government to seriously rethink its definition of key economic sectors. The CTPD is of the...
Read more

Two new COVID-19 cases recorded as Government plans to Scale Testing to 1,000 people daily

Headlines Chief Editor - 29
TWO new COVID-19 cases have been recorded out of 184 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said....
Read more

Fisho Mwale appointed ZDA Chairman

Headlines Chief Editor - 23
The new Board of the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) last week paid a courtesy call on Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Christopher Yaluma with...
Read more

Ministry of Health yet to determine the extent of the COVID -19 in Zambia as 4 new cases recorded

Headlines Chief Editor - 40
Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has said that the Ministry is still determining the extent of the COVID -19 disease in the country. Speaking...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 33 times, 33 reads today]