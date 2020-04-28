UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says he will not repeat the same mistakes he made before when selecting vice-presidents.
He said if the elective conference allows him to stand on behalf of the UPND, he will then announce the running mate. He pointed out that he will exercise due care in doing so.
“We won’t rush this process. Let’s look at the US example. Biden is the presumptive nominee for the Democrats in this year’s election but they are yet to announce the VP,” he said.
Hichilema said the issue of the VP is one he has deeply reflected on and admitted that in the past he made mistakes that saw him being deserted.
“I admit making mistakes before but not this time. We must learn from our past and ensure that moving forward, we should not only consult but thoroughly vet. I can safely say, you will not be disappointed,” he said.
At some point, the UPND saw a number of its vice-presidents leaving the posts and party under unclear circumstances, these include Sakwiba Sikota, Patrick Chisanga, and Bob Sichinga.
Others include Francis Simenda left on his own after being allegedly offered a position by PF as ambassador to Ethiopia. The PF is said to have cheated him and in less than six months, they dismissed him from his diplomatic job. And Richard Kapita left to campaign for the PF and Edgar Lungu. He was rewarded a position of provincial minister in the PF government.
Dr Cannisius Banda left in frustration after being left out as a running mate to HH. GBM was HH’s preferred running mate.
At one time the National Management Committee of the UPND passed a vote of no confidence in Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba a VP then and asked him to exculpate himself from allegations of gross misconduct.
However, according to the party spokesperson, the high turnover of UPND vice-presidents was not Hichilema’s fault. He claimed that in some of the cases, the ruling party had its dirty hand in it.
HH you are the problem!!! Six vice presidents and you are still saying there was a mistake in choosing them. You are not serious with what you do bwana under five.
Your spokesperson is also mentioning PF having a hand. Shame!!! You should be ashamed of your actions guys.
I for one have seen the light… I think lets vote for HH this time because PF has betrayed the aspirations and hopes of Zambians. We are left with a huge debt that like the Coronavirus is in their window stage and once they blow up we may even become like another Zimbabwe with abnormal inflation. Our infrasructure is in a mess despite the billions our nation earns, projects under way are poorly managed and often dont last, agriculture is on auto pilot so that only few at the top can benefit.
I was PF, I was dissapointed I left for the Green party where our leader is also a self centred person out of touch with reality of ordinary Zambians, HH today is speaking so much sense and maybe its the trials he has gone through to make him more humble as they say pressure can break but…
Lets vote HH in 2021!
It is NEVER Hichilema’s fault, right? Go figure!
No wonder this party will never improve its political fortunes. There is just too much “worshipping” of Hakahinde….he can never do wrong. There is no way on God’s good earth that all these peopl just quit/left him and he had absolutely nothing to do with it. If you believe that, I have a miracle wand for creating money on sell for you. The entire claim just flies in the face of believability!
Zambians are suffering because of HH. Up to now we wonder whade fvck was he thinking to use GBM?
HH will make same mistake by appointing a Lusaka based thug again.
Talk to Catherine Namugala, to find you a woman with balls, if she can’t do it herself.
There are female judges in rural provinces.
The PF and lungu must be replaced.
The PF have messed things up.
HH or anyone else will definitely perform better then Chakolwa. Before HH starts talking of a Vice President, he must first subject himself to elections within his party. The kind of talk above makes assumption that HH has won the presidential position before the convention is held. My fear is that if we allow any one person to dictate power play within his party then those are the same tendencies he will carry forward when running the nation. if HH does not allow democracy within his party it’s less likely democracy will prevail in the country when he takes over power. My appeal to HH is to go for a convention and be elected just like Joe Biden will do. I’m not a supporter of Chakolwa, HH or any political leader, so UPND supporters hold your fire. This is just my honest opinion.
Pick a woman this time. One with a strong character and is politically vicious like a bulldog. One who is intelligent and can step in as President (incase of any eventuality). But please avoid those that have crossed from other parties as their loyalty is plastic.
One mistake by ECL and the PF doesn’t warranty a change of GRZ. Definitely not! Truth is hh and upnd are more incompetent than PF. Hh is so full of himself he has even broken the party’s constitution to remain as the sole candidate 14 years strong. This is a guy who has signed all sorts of covenants with unknown secret foreigners against his own country and ran a barrage of lies and fake media against his own country’s GRZ. Diasporans are sensing victory, but look at reality on the ground-w/province and n/w province are turning from upnd and moving towards PF, how is hh going to win????
It’s time for another election loss for Hingombe Hilede (HH) the sleeping cow.
He thought he could dupe Zambians with GBM. Zambians are not stiupid.
Its not about talking sense, its more to do with character and action. In 1991 instead of seating down and think through before voting, Zambians used emotions to kick KK out of power which was the biggest mistake.. Chiluba and his friends destroyed the base of this country by privatization, Zambia as if we never use to assemble cars? Remember those tyres?
Remember the glasses from central province? i can go on and on. This is the reason why i can never trust persons who took part in destroying is great country. 2021 is not time to be emotion but to think. In Kenya during privatization the government sold 50% of its shares, Can you imagine if the consultancy team did advise the than government correctly by selling off a 50% shares? Today we would have not been talking about…
@Dee: true, I like the PF program of setting up IDC and rounding up national assets. It is a good foundation. Secondly, the KCM grab back, the ZCCM Gold set up so that GRZ should have a bigger stake in mining so that export earnings can come back to Zambia-not the MMD system of giving everything to foreigners who then export all mineral sales: WHAT hh AND upnd WANT TO BRING BACK.
I may not like the current PF leadership but Trible HH is not the option. His disqualification is simply the way he took over the party. Remember Sejani’s words? Trible HH has refused to apologise because he fears a backlash from his support base which gave him the mission revealed by Sejani.
The selection of GBV as running mate in 2016 was an attempt to fulfil this agenda by cheating the bembas. Over the years Trible HH has revealed more of himself confirming his unsuitability
for state house, we would simply jump from frying pan to fire.
My opinion is that if PF were to cleanse its leadership and remove those who have brought us where we are it would continue ruling for another fifteen years. They do have some good people. PF knows what I am talking about and I think they will not…
…They do have some good people in their ranks. PF knows what I am talking about and I think they will not let the country down again. If they do the needful, the correct thing, we are willing to forgive them their trespasses. Of course this is not a small battle in PF considering the amount of rot that the party has allowed as “normal”. But please PF do the right thing and save us from Trible HH and his agenda as there is no other party that can do that for us.
We’ve always pointed out that this man is a lone worker, he doesn’t cooperate with his VPs… In short, he sidelines them in preference to his Total cartel period!!