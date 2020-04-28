The Mufulira Central Sports Organisation has bemoaned the poor state of most sports and reaction facilities on the Copperbelt.

Organisation General Secretary Alick Tembo has cited lack of maintenance and vandalism as some factors leading to the deterioration of sports infrastructure.

Tembo, a former ZCCM sports and recreation officer in Mufulira, also bemoaned the tendency by councils to allocate plots on land that hosted football grounds and play parks.

“The sports complexes on the Copperbelt are in a deplorable state. I am referring to the facilities that used to host ZCCM sports festivals and training such as the ones in Mufulira, Nchanga, Nkana, Luanshya and Chililabombwe,” the ex-Mighty Mufulira Wanderers player said.

“The future of sports infrastructure in Zambia leaves much to be desired as the new and old infrastructure are being vandalised. People concerned have also failed to maintain the infrastructure,” Tembo said.

“To make matters worse our local authorities national wide are busy allocating residential plots forgetting to spare areas for sports complexes,” he added.

Tembo wants councils to take an active role in maintaining existing sports infrastructure while establishing modern ones.

“We are also urging our civic leaders to also allocate funds from Constituency Development Fund for the renovation of defunct clubs and sports infrastructure in a bid to support sports development,” he said.

