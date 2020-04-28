9.5 C
Official Laments Crumbling Sports Facilities on the Copperbelt

The Mufulira Central Sports Organisation has bemoaned the poor state of most sports and reaction facilities on the Copperbelt.

Organisation General Secretary Alick Tembo has cited lack of maintenance and vandalism as some factors leading to the deterioration of sports infrastructure.

Tembo, a former ZCCM sports and recreation officer in Mufulira, also bemoaned the tendency by councils to allocate plots on land that hosted football grounds and play parks.

“The sports complexes on the Copperbelt are in a deplorable state. I am referring to the facilities that used to host ZCCM sports festivals and training such as the ones in Mufulira, Nchanga, Nkana, Luanshya and Chililabombwe,” the ex-Mighty Mufulira Wanderers player said.

“The future of sports infrastructure in Zambia leaves much to be desired as the new and old infrastructure are being vandalised. People concerned have also failed to maintain the infrastructure,” Tembo said.

“To make matters worse our local authorities national wide are busy allocating residential plots forgetting to spare areas for sports complexes,” he added.

Tembo wants councils to take an active role in maintaining existing sports infrastructure while establishing modern ones.

“We are also urging our civic leaders to also allocate funds from Constituency Development Fund for the renovation of defunct clubs and sports infrastructure in a bid to support sports development,” he said.

Previous articlePresident Lungu and South Africa’s ANC wishes KK a happy 96th Birthday
Next articleGolfs’ Return From Lockdown is a Silver Lining For A Helping Hand

3 COMMENTS

  1. When kambwili was sports minister, he flew to china to persuade CNMC, owners of luanshya mine to help turn Luanshya sports complex into sports university. Alas! he went to talk them into mining the sports complex, we heard on this blog that luanshya sports complex is now an open pit mine. Thanks kambwili and thanks PF

  2. Who maintained the sports infrastructure in the time Alick Tembo s talking about? ZCCM. What model of maintenance was adopted after privatising ZCCM? Clearly none because people from Chiluba to HH were more concerned about how much they could personally benefit from privatisation. They never planned for how Zambia the nation would advance after privatisation. They were too selfish.

  3. It’s a very sad story, the situation is the same in all Copperbelt towns. It’s these infrastructure that caused the Copperbelt to produce the best sportsmen and women in all disciplines. Zoom Ndhlovu, Dick Mpheneka, Philip Musonda, Lottie Mwale, Spinks Mwila, Charm Shuffle Chiteule, Kalusha Bwalya, Fred Mwila, the list is endless but they all came from these nurseries. Today we produce more gencem stars

