Students in Zambia have joined Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda in commemorating his 96th Birthday by remembering his contribution to working with students since the time of Northern Rhodesia to liberate the people of Zambia.

The Zambia National Students Union (ZANASU), a mother body of all students Union founded during colonial times as the National Union of Northern Rhodesia Students, said Dr. Kaunda not only worked hard to ensure emancipation of black people through provision of free quality education but that the founding father was a comrade President whose value of student activism cannot be overlooked.

“We celebrate the fact that Dr. Kaunda always valued the student contribution during his Presidency and his administration always took the participation of student leaders in national building seriously,” said Mischeck Kakonde who is ZANASU President.

He said that even though students had been a thorny to Dr. Kaunda’s 27-year rule, students remain thankful to Dr. Kaunda for having been very reluctant to closing down institutions of higher learning in those moments.

“You always wanted to pursue engagement and dialogue with the student leadership to end demonstrations,” said Kakonde.

The National Union of Northern Rhodesia Students was renamed as the National Union of the Zambia Students (N.U.Z.S) on 3rd September, 1965 and later registered as Zambia National Students Union on 17th November, 1965.

