Zambia has recorded 6 more COVID-19 cases bringing the cumulative total to 95, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said. Dr. Chilufya said the 6 new cases are out of 80 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours and brings the number of active cases to 50, 42 recoveries, and 3 deaths.
Speaking at the latest COVID-19 update, Dr. Chilufya explained that the cases involve three truck drivers who were quarantined at the University of Zambia (UNZA) while the remaining three are from Chipata Compound, Matero and Emmasdale.
“We are actively looking for cases and surveillance coupled with upscaled testing is the strategy so that we find cases, isolate them to avoid further spread. We have since invested in improved laboratory testing” Dr. Chilufya said.
He, therefore, said mass screening will continue in many parts of the country as well as the distribution of masks and called for collective support as the exercises are been conducted. The Minister further said that, so far, 1 300 people were tested in the Makeni area and results are being awaited, with the team conducting mass screening now in Kamwala and Madras areas.
The Minister further said that Zambia will not be forced into adopting medicines or testing processes being done by other African countries, adding that teams are on alert for any evidence for solutions to the pandemic.
The Minister also disclosed that the country has received 50,000 face masks that have been distributed to various communities, among the markets. Dr. Chilufya further said about 20 Members of Parliament have also collected protective personal equipment, hygiene materials that are being distributed to their constituencies
“We have not less than 20 members of parliament including those from the opposition who have joined in the distribution of masks in their respective constituencies. We have quarantined politics because a health issue knows no politics” he said as he called for concerted efforts in the Coronavirus fight.
And Dr Chilufya has disclosed that the Mongu case which was under investigation has been ruled out to be negative.
Meanwhile, Nchanga North General Hospital in Chingola district has put up strict measures at the health facility to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking when Chingola Mayor Titus Tembo visited the facility, Nchanga North General Hospital Medical Superintendent Samuel Phiri said the health institution has put up screening facilities to test all persons entering the place.
Dr. Phiri said apart from screening, management at the health facility have also banned members of the public from visiting patients.
He said social distancing posters have also been placed on benches and also on selected areas of the facility.
Dr. Phiri has since called on Chingola residents to comply with hospital management by following the measures that have been put in place.
And Chingola Mayor Titus Tembo, who donated 450 face masks to health workers at the hospital, has lauded all health workers for their tireless efforts to fight the deadly pandemic.
Mr. Tembo noted that the commitment from health workers will further minimize the chances of recording more COVID-19 cases.
He explained that people and institutions in Chingola have since stepped up precautionary measures following the two COVID-19 cases that have been reported in the district so far.
