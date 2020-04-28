The government has scaled up laboratory capacity to enhance the testing for COVID-19 in the country. The improved investment in the laboratory services is expected to carry out over 2,000 tests per day as the government increases its screening and testing for the disease in various communities.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya disclosed that the government, in partnership with other stakeholders such as the Centre for Infectious Disease Control (CDC) and the American government, reconfigured the gene expert machines meant for testing tuberculosis (TB) to be used in diagnosing COVID-19.

Speaking during the COVID-19 update in Lusaka today, Dr. Chilufya explained that the government is building up a strong strategy to support the massive screening and testing.

And Dr. Chilufya has clarified that his ministry has enough testing kits to cater for all the screening being carried out by health personal in communities.

“Let us avoid misinformation especially on social media. I wish to assure the nation that we have adequate capacity to test and have enough testing kits and still have more in the pipeline,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Zambia and China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the delivery of Personal Protective Equipment’s (PPEs) and other medical supplies to Zambia in the fight against COVID-19.

Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Lie Jie has pledged his country’s continued support to Zambia’s health system in order to combat coronavirus.

Mr. Lie added that the medical supplies will be delivered to Zambia through air cargo.

Meanwhile, various cooperating partners have continued to provide support to the Ministry of Health to fight the COVID-19.

Sanlam insurance has provided foodstuff and material support worth K2.5 million while Amref Africa Health donated 3,000 information, education and communication (IEC) printed materials in Braille costing K50, 000 to carter for the visually impaired persons.

The materials will be distributed to over 70 reading groups for the blind countrywide.

Health Minister thanked Amref for supporting the ‘Health for All, Leaving No One Behind’ in a pursuit of universal health coverage.

And former and some current Rwandan refugees have also donated assorted food items and cleaning materials worth over K53, 000.

