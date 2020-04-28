9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 28, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Zambia to Scale up Testing to Over 2,000 COVID-19 Tests Per Day-Health Minister

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Headlines Zambia to Scale up Testing to Over 2,000 COVID-19 Tests Per...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has scaled up laboratory capacity to enhance the testing for COVID-19 in the country. The improved investment in the laboratory services is expected to carry out over 2,000 tests per day as the government increases its screening and testing for the disease in various communities.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya disclosed that the government, in partnership with other stakeholders such as the Centre for Infectious Disease Control (CDC) and the American government, reconfigured the gene expert machines meant for testing tuberculosis (TB) to be used in diagnosing COVID-19.

Speaking during the COVID-19 update in Lusaka today, Dr. Chilufya explained that the government is building up a strong strategy to support the massive screening and testing.

And Dr. Chilufya has clarified that his ministry has enough testing kits to cater for all the screening being carried out by health personal in communities.

“Let us avoid misinformation especially on social media. I wish to assure the nation that we have adequate capacity to test and have enough testing kits and still have more in the pipeline,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Zambia and China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the delivery of Personal Protective Equipment’s (PPEs) and other medical supplies to Zambia in the fight against COVID-19.

Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Lie Jie has pledged his country’s continued support to Zambia’s health system in order to combat coronavirus.

Mr. Lie added that the medical supplies will be delivered to Zambia through air cargo.

Meanwhile, various cooperating partners have continued to provide support to the Ministry of Health to fight the COVID-19.

Sanlam insurance has provided foodstuff and material support worth K2.5 million while Amref Africa Health donated 3,000 information, education and communication (IEC) printed materials in Braille costing K50, 000 to carter for the visually impaired persons.

The materials will be distributed to over 70 reading groups for the blind countrywide.

Health Minister thanked Amref for supporting the ‘Health for All, Leaving No One Behind’ in a pursuit of universal health coverage.

And former and some current Rwandan refugees have also donated assorted food items and cleaning materials worth over K53, 000.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleZambia Honours Gabon 1993 Crash Heroes

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Zambia to Scale up Testing to Over 2,000 COVID-19 Tests Per Day-Health Minister

The government has scaled up laboratory capacity to enhance the testing for COVID-19 in the country. The improved investment...
Read more
Feature Sports

Zambia Honours Gabon 1993 Crash Heroes

sports - 1
The 27th anniversary of the Gabon Air crash was marked today at 1993 Heroes Acre in Lusaka with a controlled low key ceremony. Families of...
Read more
Videos and Audios

President Lungu visits Founding President Kenneth Kaunda on his 96th Birth Day

Chief Editor - 15
https://youtu.be/FYDn2g6dsiY  
Read more
Headlines

Zambia Records 6 New COVID-19 Cases out of 80 tests in the last 24 hours

Chief Editor - 14
Zambia has recorded 6 more COVID-19 cases bringing the cumulative total to 95, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said. Dr. Chilufya said...
Read more
General News

Declare 28th April, KK Day, Nevers Mumba urges Government

Chief Editor - 27
Opposition New Hope President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has called upon Government to declare the 28th of April as Kennetj Kaunda day. In a statement...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia Records 6 New COVID-19 Cases out of 80 tests in the last 24 hours

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
Zambia has recorded 6 more COVID-19 cases bringing the cumulative total to 95, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said. Dr. Chilufya said...
Read more

President Lungu and South Africa’s ANC wishes KK a happy 96th Birthday

Headlines Chief Editor - 29
President Edgar Lungu as wished First Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda a happy 96th Birthday which falls today. In his message of goodwill to...
Read more

Sectors recently given green light to operate by President Lungu do not meet the Criteria as Key Economic Activities

Headlines Chief Editor - 24
The Center for Trade Policy and Development has called on Government to seriously rethink its definition of key economic sectors. The CTPD is of the...
Read more

Two new COVID-19 cases recorded as Government plans to Scale Testing to 1,000 people daily

Headlines Chief Editor - 29
TWO new COVID-19 cases have been recorded out of 184 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said....
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]