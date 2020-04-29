Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says Police officers require necessary Personal Protective Equipment to avoid exposure to the Coronavirus.

Mr. Kanganja says the Police service is fully involved in the enforcement of the Statutory Instruments number 21 and 22 to ensure that the public complies with the directives aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.

He said in as much as the government is doing everything possible to equip the officers in the advent of the Covid-19, there is still a need for stakeholders to join efforts with the government to curb the spread.

Mr. Kanganja said this at Police Headquarters in Lusaka when he received a donation of hand sanitizers, hygienic liquid soap, and mealie-meal all valued at K17,000 from BIGOCA Bishop Peter Ndhlovu.

The Police Chief thanked the church for the gesture and emphasized the need for collective responsibility in the fight against the disease.

And Bishop Ndhlovu, who spoke through his Church Administrator Bishop Lazarus Shumba, said the church Administration recognized Zambia police service as one of those in the frontline in the fight against the pandemic.

He said the government has shown leadership in the fight against the disease and that all efforts by frontline workers should be complimented by all.

