Wednesday, April 29, 2020
General News

Police arrest man for impersonating Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo

By Chief Editor
3
Police in Eastern Province have arrested a 39-year-old man for impersonating Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and for obtaining money by false pretenses.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Lackson Sakala said Patrick Banda, who was arrested in Katete district, allegedly swindled five transporters in Chipata district of more than K20, 000 through impersonations of Mr. Lusambo.

Mr. Sakala said Banda, a Petauke resident, is currently in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court soon.

He said before Banda was arrested, a report of his criminal activities was given to police and investigations ensued until he arrested in Katete district.

“Patrick Banda did actually still K26, 600 from five transporters and impersonated the Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo. We had been tracking his phone because of the money transactions that had been going on under impersonation of Mr. Lusambo,” he said.

And Mr. Lusambo commended police officers form Eastern Province for arresting Banda.

“On a number of occasions , this individual had been calling my friends, some Cabinet colleagues and some business people with desperate pleas for financial assistance to apparently sort out some pressing financial issue or the other,” Mr. Lusambo wrote on his Facebook page.

He also sternly warned any other criminals that could be involved in the same scam that they will soon meet their fate just like Patrick Banda.

“If any of you receive a phone call purporting to be coming from me and asking for financial assistance, please disregard it and immediately call ZICTA on 7070 to report such scams,” he said.

He added that, “for those contemplating joining such fraud rings, know that the law will soon catch up with you and you shall be prosecuted for the offence of impersonation contrary to section 102(b) of the penal code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia and for the office of obtaining money by false presence contrary to section 309 of the penal, code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.”

Previous articleEcobank Zambia contributes ZK500,000 to Ministry of Health to fight COVID-19
Next articleFinance Minsister issues SI to actualise Government incentives to Businesses

3 COMMENTS

  1. I wondered where that troll that posts here impersonating Lusambo had gone to.

    Now I know.

    I hear the real KZ is also looking the fake one that lives in the UK. I heard the real KZ took his guns with him.

    1

  3. Expect such things in a dead economy and as poverty increases also illicit behaviors rises. We can blame the culprit but he found an opportunity to make money out of Lusambo’s name. I hope the court presiding officer will look at the matter in a different angle. Corrupt ministers are still moving freely even when they have been told to pay back the salaries when the parliament dissolved.

