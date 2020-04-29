9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Fred Mukwita : Covid-19 song

By editor
1
Sung in Zambian Local language to sensitise the locals in Solwezi North Western Province on measures to help mitigate the spread of corona virus.

1 COMMENT

  1. Wonderful, this is the initiative we love to see during these difficult times. Unlike our friends in diaspora who are just good at saying negative things about their birth country. Maybe we can wait to see a rap video from those in diaspora with their fake American and British accents sounding like a constipated parrot. Kz

