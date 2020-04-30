Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said that the role of the Ministry of Health and that of the many health workers at the frontline is to fight Covid 19 on behalf of the Zambian citizens and that they will continue to do this to the best of their abilities, without being swayed by false reports being peddled by some sections of social media.
Reacting to social media allegations of that there is stealing of donated COVID-19 fight resources, the Mr said that from the time they wake up in the morning after very little sleep, all energies are focused solely on how to defeat the invisible enemy which is devastating the lives of many citizens around the globe, Zambia included.
Dr. Chilufya said they would therefore not be drawn into responding to fake news items as doing so would be glorifying false narratives.
“We take note of the negative comments on some social media platforms but do not respond because we won’t glorify such evil with answers,” he said. “For those that think the priority of the Ministry of Health is to steal, we guide that we are at war with Covid 19 and have no time for anything else,”
“We are a transparent government and remind you that our values remain Prudence and Fiduciary Integrity and that we will ensure that all get to the community,” he added.
He stated that various Members of Parliament are already collecting the donated materials for distribution in their constituencies.
He called on members of the public wishing to find out anything about the Covid donations to feel free to contact the Ministry of Health at any time stating that the Ministry has an open-door policy and a fully operational communications department which comes complete with a call centre and available 24/7 to respond to queries about anything the general public wishes to know.
He thanked the business community and cooperating partners for their continued support towards the fight against Covid 19 and announced that the audit conducted on donated funds had shown that K1,054, 000 had been deposited into the Ministry of Health Emergency Fund, adding to the already existing 51 million which the Ministry of Finance had released to set up the contingency fund as directed by the President.
The Minister said that the funds are being used to procure PPE test kits and other items needed in the fight of COVID-19 and that the government has put in place internal and external audit systems that are working closely together to ensure that there is no pilferage.
We need all the efforts of the health authorities and their full concentration to navigate the country out of this crisis. We can’t afford to let them be distracted by allegations at this stage – whether true or false. There will come an opportune time to follow up allegations but as for now, please let them work! The positive results are showing and those who appreciate will congratulate. The rest will criticize.
Earlier on another briefing,within this week, he had explained that all donations are accounted for by Ministry of Finance,entered as received and are requisitioned through established procedures before being handed out. Then there is a concurrent audit going on on how resources are expended. Sometimes journalist should be consulting each other to be up to date or investigate before coming to ask questions!!
For the umpteenth time, when are we going to get some concrete evidence of these allegations of stealing. Up to now they just remain allegations because the people who have the facts are keeping mum. It’s not fair to the Zambian public to hear of allegations but never a single conviction.
Isn’t giving false information an offence anymore? As citizens of this country we have the right to know who is stealing from us and how. Come clean and furnish the authorities with the information you have or risk being charged yourselves whoever you are. You cannot let people perpetuate acts bordering on treason continue unabated.