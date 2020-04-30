Kitwe Businessman Aubrey Chali Chola, popularly known as Chacho, has canceled the collection of rent from all retail tenants occupying his shops in Bulangililo.
In a notice addressed to his tenants, Mr. Chali announced that rental payment for the month of May, June, and July had been canceled to allow his tenants, who have been receiving from little to zero income, time to recover from the loss of business caused by COVID-19 pandemic.
The notice read in part;
“To all my tenants occupying shops in Bulangililo, I would like to inform you that with effect from 30th April 2020, you will not be required to pay rentals for months: May, June and July”.
Mr. Chali also said that he is contemplating on extending the gesture to tenants occupying his residential property based in Ndola’a Mushili Hill View and Kitwe’s Ndeke area
Excellent. This is the ubuntu I was telling those clowns in diaspora. A true son of soil who didn’t have to do this at his own accord. A sign of how grateful he is for the business environment we in pf have brought about. He is saying thanks to government. We thank you even more. Meanwhile our friends in diaspora cannot even send salt to their relative in village but are quick to comment rubbish on Lusaka times. What a shame. Kz
Way to go Mr Chacho. You are showing that you really caree for your Tenanats as weell as for Zambia because those businessees surviving will help Zambia geneerate revenue.
Your gesture is apprecated.
Citizens doing what government should be doing.
Good gesture if he is not a PF politician but if he is, he is doing it for political expediency. Remember we are towards elections anyone can throw a bait. Meanwhile PF must go!
Madilu stop politicising this issue. Well done Chacho. You are a true Zambian
Henry, politicians are capable of doing anything.
I don’t read anything about political affiliation in the article so I wonder why comments are full of PF this and government that? Just a simple man doing what he feels is right… with no ifs or buts.
I’m not a clown in the diaspora and those slums in Chibolya,Matero and Misisi plus plenty roadside shacks don’t signify a great business environment.
I doubt these are properly maintained flats or houses would love to see them…to even expect a visit from ZRA. Nevertheless this man’s income should be investigated by ZRA, where is he going to get income from in the next three months…to us who own property in Lusaka know what it entails only people who have absolutely zero clue about property or land ownership (tenants) will dancing like Loketo. This is setting a bad precedent especially that most retirees in Zambia to make a living as welfare is non existent.
Nine Chale – because you are gullible and docile ..you need someone hold your head and tell you that one plus one is two!