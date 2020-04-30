Kitwe Businessman Aubrey Chali Chola, popularly known as Chacho, has canceled the collection of rent from all retail tenants occupying his shops in Bulangililo.

In a notice addressed to his tenants, Mr. Chali announced that rental payment for the month of May, June, and July had been canceled to allow his tenants, who have been receiving from little to zero income, time to recover from the loss of business caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

The notice read in part;

“To all my tenants occupying shops in Bulangililo, I would like to inform you that with effect from 30th April 2020, you will not be required to pay rentals for months: May, June and July”.

Mr. Chali also said that he is contemplating on extending the gesture to tenants occupying his residential property based in Ndola’a Mushili Hill View and Kitwe’s Ndeke area

[Read 720 times, 720 reads today]