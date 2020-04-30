9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 30, 2020
Allegations that UPND MPs have boycotted COVID-19 fight are myopic-Mwiimbu

By Chief Editor
The UPND has described as pathetic and myopic allegations by Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale that its members of Parliament in the Province boycotted the fight against coronavirus.

Leader of the opposition in the National assembly Jack Mwiimbu has challenged Mr Hamukale to produce any evidence that UPND members of parliament were accordingly informed that they were required to collect materials from the ministry of health.

Mr Mwiimbu said Mr Hamukale and his Permanent Secretary are playing cheap dirty politics that are inimical to the fight against corona virus.

He reminded Mr Hamukale that Zambia can only win the fight against COVID-19 if he desist from petty cheap politics.

Mr Mwiimbu reiterated that the UPND, through its President Hakainde Hichilema has made generous and tremendous contributions through the ministries of Health and Home Affairs to fight the corona virus.

He said the UPND Mps and other leaders have been apolitical in this fight against the pandemic.

Mr Mwiimbu said UPND MPs have mobilised resources to purchase various items to fight the pandemic and it must be noted that Zambians have been united to fight pandemic without any political considerations.

He said Mr Hamukale should realise that Zambians are not competitors in a musical concert where they sing the way he wants.

