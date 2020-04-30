9.5 C
‘Sate-Sate’ Kampamba’s Soccer Academy Gets Kit Donation

By sports
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kitwe’s Sate Sate Soccer Academy has received a donation of jerseys from Copperbelt business executive Nichodimus Kalobo.

Academy owner Ronald ‘Sate Sate’ Kampamba received the new kit from Kalobo.

Kampamba, the Nkana striker, said the new kit will motivate youngsters at the academy.

‘We are thankful to the Kalobo family for the support. This is not the first donation, they have us given us balls,’ Sate Sate said.

‘The boys are happy and they want to play using the new kit today but we have told them that there is no football because of coronavirus. Playing in a new jersey motivates young players,’ Kampamba said.

Kampamba said managing an academy while actively playing was challenging.

‘It’s not easy; we need a lot of things like water, drinks, balls and training equipment. We are praying that more people come to support the academy,’ he said.

