Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya disclosed that Zambia has recorded 3 new COVID-19 cases out of the 487 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.
Dr. Chilufya disclosed that the three cases involve a 55-year-old truck driver from Tanzania who entered Zambia through Nakonde on the 26 April and is admitted to Masaiti after being quarantined in Ndola.
Dr. Chilufya said the second case involves a 36-year-old man who is a contact of a known case of Lusaka while the third case is a 13-year-old young girl from Mtendere who was swabbed at Levi Mwanawasa hospital.
He said all the cases are not only isolated but are having their contacts traced.
He said cumulatively cases now stand at 109, 74 discharges, 3 deaths and 32 active cases which are all stable except for a 3 months old baby who was diagnosed with pneumonia and is surviving on oxygen but assured that health experts are working tirelessly to ensure the life of the precious baby is saved.
Dr. Chilufya acknowledged the hard work and patriotism of all health personnel including other workers in the country during the difficult time of COVID-19 even as the country commemorates labour day which is being celebrated today under the theme “Reducing Developmental Inequalities through Sustainable Job Creation”.
On the continued surveillance and screening, Dr. Chilufya said the team is today in the Rhodespark area where they are conducting massive screening to replicate what they did in other parts of the city.
“This screening will continue to take place because our strategy remains and involves case finding, and quarantining these cases, ensuring that we do community sensitization to avoid new infections,” he said.
He reiterated the need for all to adhere to the Coronavirus preventive measures if the country is to effectively deal with the pandemic.
Mtendere is getting prominent with cases and also high density and so why are you testing Rhodes Park first??
We thank God indeed and applaud our health workers for being there day and night, even on holidays like this, to provide us with latest updates.
While some continue to wait for the bomb to explode and cases to spike, most of us know that they will soon start to tumble down as slowly as they are rising. If we stand together in solidarity, Zambia can defy this crisis and declare this obstinate virus non grata.
Stay safe!