Lusaka City Council says it had received 268 applications for public gatherings as at Thursday morning.
Out the 268 applications, 240 are from churches, 23 are for weddings, two from golf clubs and three are for funeral gatherings.
So far 24 churches, golf clubs and funerals have been cleared.
Public Health Inspectors are currently in the field checking the suitability of the remaining 216 churches and 23 wedding venues.
The number of applications is likely to increase.
However, LCC Spokesman George Sichimba says Public Health Inspectors are doing everything possible and by the end of the day on Friday, all applicants will have received their results.
“Applicants should note that a mere application does not mean that they have been cleared instead they should wait for results of whether or not they have been cleared. Despite Friday being a holiday, Public Health Inspectors and other essential workers will be working through out the long weekend,” Mr Sichimba said.
A combined team of Public Health, Zambia Police and Council Police will going round to monitor compliance.
“Churches applying for overnight prayers and those who congregate in classrooms will not be granted permission. Churches will also not be allowed to conduct more than one service because its disinfect objects such as chairs and tables is not easy to do between services,” he said.
“For overnight prayers, it is difficult to monitor compliance with public health guidelines while classrooms are too small for observance of social distancing of at least one metre apart.”
Hunger stricken churches are not considerate of the state we are in. Look at Tanzania now, they are in trouble just because of their leaders’ decisions to turn a blind eye on corona virus. The disease is soaring. Meanwhile PF must go!
I’m sure ni ba Pentecostal who believe in instant healing. Kabili it’s full of papas
240 churches ..it says alot about our country..the only reason they want to open is to continue to milk the docile and gullible. If they were serious they would be helping ou t in their communities but oh no they just want to eat and take from people. Most of those on that list are none essential to the economy.
Utuntemba churches. They need food too….give them licenses these unemployed youthful pastors
Even the holiest churches in the holy land are on Lock-down. Zambia why??? Only time will tell; we are still in the beginning of our outbreak, and we don’t want prophets of doom and their money milking churches
Zambia is a Christian nation and therefore it is expected. To those in diaspora calling zambian docile for being Christian and wanting to exercise their right to religion and worship , it says a lot about you and the countries you have sought asylum from. We wont change just because your imperial leaders tell you religion is redundant. Who are you??? A mere cadre milking western states. Kz
Don’t generalize because anything that ends with the word Ministries is an SME, those are among the sectors of the economy that have been relaxed. Are they Methodist, Anglican, Catholic, Adventist, Witnesses, Evangelical, Brethren, UCZ, Reformed, Baptist? If they aren’t then you are talking about SMEs and not churches
‘Utter disaster’ Six weeks later there will be chaos like you never imagined. Given the reckless attitude most Zambians exhibit towards this pandemic, it will take a miracle to control the virus
Mostly pentacostal churches and “Christians for Lungu”.
They want a platform to sing praises to the PF government and get some money.
Thousands of health professionals are questioning the extreme measures set up for an infection that can be cured by ones own immune system. The minority are those who would succumb to a flu virus just as much.
The current lockdown measures which have affected economies all the way down to the employees will cause more deaths from depression, suicide and heart attacks than the virus itself.
WHO needs to rethink its strategy.The world needs to open up.
It must be those churches where everyone speaks in tongues.
And they have pastors that feast on their women flock.