Lusaka City Council says it had received 268 applications for public gatherings as at Thursday morning.

Out the 268 applications, 240 are from churches, 23 are for weddings, two from golf clubs and three are for funeral gatherings.

So far 24 churches, golf clubs and funerals have been cleared.

Public Health Inspectors are currently in the field checking the suitability of the remaining 216 churches and 23 wedding venues.

The number of applications is likely to increase.

However, LCC Spokesman George Sichimba says Public Health Inspectors are doing everything possible and by the end of the day on Friday, all applicants will have received their results.

“Applicants should note that a mere application does not mean that they have been cleared instead they should wait for results of whether or not they have been cleared. Despite Friday being a holiday, Public Health Inspectors and other essential workers will be working through out the long weekend,” Mr Sichimba said.

A combined team of Public Health, Zambia Police and Council Police will going round to monitor compliance.

“Churches applying for overnight prayers and those who congregate in classrooms will not be granted permission. Churches will also not be allowed to conduct more than one service because its disinfect objects such as chairs and tables is not easy to do between services,” he said.

“For overnight prayers, it is difficult to monitor compliance with public health guidelines while classrooms are too small for observance of social distancing of at least one metre apart.”

[Read 315 times, 315 reads today]