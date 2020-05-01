9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 1, 2020
Economy

Zambia’s Inflation jumps to 15.7% in April

By Chief Editor
Zambia ‘s annual inflation rate for April 2020 has increased to 15.7 percent from 14 percent recorded in March 2020.

This means that on average, prices of goods and services increased by 15.7 percent between April 2019 and April 2020.

Addressing Journalists, Central Statistics Authority Interim Statistician General Mulenga Musepa said the increase in the annual rate of inflation was attributed to price increases in Food and Nonfood items.

Mr. Musepa said the year-on-year food inflation rate for April 2020 was recorded at 17.0 percent compared to 15.2 percent recorded in March 2020, indicating an increase of 1.8 percentage points.

He said this development was mainly attributed to increases in prices of food items such as Dried Bream, Dried Kapenta , Cooking oil, Live Chickens and Suga

4 COMMENTS

  Expected in the current economic climate. We are glad the government especially so the ministry of finance have introduced vital measures to cushion the effects. Thank you

    1
    3

  The economy has been in ICU even before covid-19 came on the scene.
    Let no one cheat you that the corona virus is solely responsible for Zambias dire economic situation.

    1

