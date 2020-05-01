Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has directed traffic police officers to resume foot and motorised patrols and ensure that there is sanity on the road.

The officers will, however, for the time being, not enforce the provisions of the law relating to Road Tax and Road Service Licences.

Mr Kanganja has also directed all traffic Police officers to observe all measures that have been spelt out by authorities as a response to COVID-19.

He has further directed them to enforce the regulation of mandatory wearing of masks on public transport motor vehicles in line with Statutory Instrument number 21 and 22 of 2020.

Mr Kanganja said any public transport motor vehicle where a passenger or passengers will be found without wearing a mask shall be impounded by law enforcement officers and will only be released once unmasked occupants mask up.

He has appealed to all road users to cooperate with the law enforcement officers.

This is contained in a statement issued by Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo

