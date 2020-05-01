Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has directed traffic police officers to resume foot and motorised patrols and ensure that there is sanity on the road.
The officers will, however, for the time being, not enforce the provisions of the law relating to Road Tax and Road Service Licences.
Mr Kanganja has also directed all traffic Police officers to observe all measures that have been spelt out by authorities as a response to COVID-19.
He has further directed them to enforce the regulation of mandatory wearing of masks on public transport motor vehicles in line with Statutory Instrument number 21 and 22 of 2020.
Mr Kanganja said any public transport motor vehicle where a passenger or passengers will be found without wearing a mask shall be impounded by law enforcement officers and will only be released once unmasked occupants mask up.
He has appealed to all road users to cooperate with the law enforcement officers.
This is contained in a statement issued by Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo
Police nonsense is back, I don’t what sanity on the roads that Kanganja is talking about. My appeal is for traffic officers to control their zealousness to extort money from drivers. Some were almost beaten as the crowd and passengers descended on them for abruptly blocking a minibus. Times are hard so people are already agitated. CAUTION!
Kanganja’s statement makes me think police were on holiday. What were they doing? In this PF government, everything is uncoordinated. Meanwhile PF must go!
Police should do whatever they have to do in a polite way. It’s unacceptable to treat fellow Zambians like disrespect and violence. Coronavirus is horrible enough on itself, we don’t need horrible police treatment.
Here we go again, the roads were so peaceful without the cops on the road. This is what was promised by pf and sata when they were vying for office. Infact in the first month or 2 after wining, he even ordered the removel of even permanant road blocks just to show that they are working, only for the road blocks and foot patrols to return so intense that motorists are harrased daily for petty things. Even the little money people have is taken away. Motorosts have suffered and are really suffering because of these traffic officers on the road. Please hon kapyongo, over rule this and do the right thing and dont allow this officers on the road, that is one way you will help the public save the little resources they have in this difficult times of covid. It was a good breather for all when…