Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary- Technical Services Jobbicks Kalumba has commended the Lusaka Provincial Education Officer for ensuring that schools in Lusaka implement the Production Unit Program.

Speaking when he officiated at the Fish harvesting ceremony at Lusaka Girls and Kabulonga Boys Secondary School in Lusaka, Dr. Kalumba stated that the government is delighted that the provincial administration has taken seriously the directive by the government for schools to reintroduce production units in order to be self-reliant.

And Dr Kalumba has urged schools in the country to use their production units to produce more fish to supply to the ready market.

The General Education Permanent Secretary also expressed delight that despite the outbreak of coronavirus, the implementation of the production unit programs in schools has not been affected.

“This is what is needed to be seen in leadership at all levels of Education, once a policy direction is given then our men and women on the ground must be seen to ran with the vision and implement what government has put in place,” Dr. Kalumba added.

Dr. Kalumba also commended the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) for working with the schools’ management in ensuring that the implementation of the production unit program in schools yields positive results.

And Lusaka Provincial Educational Officer Christopher Sinkamba also commended teachers for working hard in ensuring the success of the Production unit in Schools.

“What we have seen today is as a result of your effort to make sure that products unit succeeds in schools,” Mr. Sinkamba stated.

Mr. Sinkamba also stated that the implementation of the production units will also cushion the burden that schools face following the reduction of school fees in secondary schools.

He further urged parents to complement this by paying the reduced fees so that they can work together to provide a good environment for pupils as they educate them.

