Veteran sports administrator Luxon Kazabu says the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has the potential to resolve its internal wrangles.

FAZ wrangles have heightened in recent months with some officials resorting to taking each other to court.

Former FAZ President Kalusha Bwalya’s failure to pass the integrity test alongside other aspirants prior to the delayed 2020 elective annual general meeting has ignited tension in the association.

In an interview, Kazabu, the former National Sports Council of Zambia General Secretary, said adhering to the FAZ constitution would be helpful in resolving the squabbles.

“In the football fraternity everybody is discouraged from going to court but encouraged to use the mechanisms that are available for one to have his or her grievance redressed,” Kazabu said.

“We have been appealing those of us who have been there before that look; let’s use the FAZ constitution, the rules and regulation, not forgetting the FIFA statutes,” the former Nkana Member of Parliament said.

Kazabu has asked aggrieved administrators to consider withdrawing their court cases.

“If I were one of my own brothers that are aggrieved, I would have simply said look this is not the end of the world and abandon the idea of seeking redress through the courts of law.”

“What does it benefit one to go to court and because of your action we end up being suspended as a country by FIFA? Would one still walk with his head high? Certainly I would not; I would feel that I have betrayed my own country, something that I never ever dream of. So it’s not too late those that have gone to court can reflect and perhaps abandon this avenue and do something different,” he said.

With the coronavirus pandemic halting football, it is not yet clear when the delayed FAZ elections will be held.

