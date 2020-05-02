9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 2, 2020
type here...
Rural News

Nakonde district mass screening set for next week

By Chief Editor
36 views
1
Rural News Nakonde district mass screening set for next week
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Health authorities are next week set to commence massive screening for COVID-19 in Nakonde district in Muchinga Province. This comes in the wake of a couple that had lodged at one of the lodges in the district and tested positive for COVID -19.

Nakonde District Medical Director Arthur Mataka confirmed to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) that there is a team of medical Doctors from the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) in Nakonde district. Dr. Mataka said the team is in Nakonde to strengthen surveillance before conducting the mass screening next week.

“We have received a team of health experts in the border town to help us with the massive screening that is scheduled to start next week,” said Dr. Mataka.

He has also disclosed that Mwenzo girls’ secondary school has been identified as a quarantine centre for any person coming into the country through the Nakonde border.

The people who will be quarantined at the school are going to be observed for 14 days before leaving the district.

And Nakonde District Commissioner Field Simwinga has thanked Muchinga Province Presbytery Bishop in Charge, Festus Chulu, for availing the secondary school to government for use as a quarantine centre.

“We are grateful to the UCZ administration for availing to us their structures to be used in the fight against COVID -19,” he said.

Mr. Simwinga said government cannot work alone in the fight against COVID-19 hence the need for various stakeholders such as the church to help.

He meanwhile reminded the health personnel to ensure that high standards of hygiene are maintained and that no vandalism occurs.

Government through the department of health has continued to put up strict measures in the district to ensure that it protects the residents of Nakonde.

Last week, a local lodge and a bank were closed to facilitate for disinfection after the Chingola couple that tested positive for COVID -19 lodged there from 10th to 14th April 2020.

During the same period, one of the employees of the local bank was also staying at the same lodge.

[Read 98 times, 98 reads today]
Previous articlePoliticians Affirm To End Violence Against Women In Politics
Next articlePF Member Reports Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe to ACC for Corruption and Abuse of Office

1 COMMENT

  1. Hello haters in diaspora, I bet you have not yet been tested in your so called rich adopted country. However your relative in the village will be tested before you, how does that make you feel? Also I watched in news that minority blacks and asians are disproportionately affected in the western world as there are more deaths from this group. Why is that ?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

With COVID-19 Cassava gets New Use and Goes in High Demand

  Reuters report that to deal with drier conditions brought by a shifting climate, farmer Pamela Nyirenda last year shifted...
Read more
Headlines

PF Member Reports Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe to ACC for Corruption and Abuse of Office

Chief Editor - 4
The Problems for the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe have continued to mount after he was suspended for a year from...
Read more
Rural News

Nakonde district mass screening set for next week

Chief Editor - 1
Health authorities are next week set to commence massive screening for COVID-19 in Nakonde district in Muchinga Province. This comes in the...
Read more
Feature Politics

Politicians Affirm To End Violence Against Women In Politics

Chief Editor - 4
Politicians in the country have affirmed to ending violence against women. Gathered in Lusaka under the auspices of the Zambia Centre for Inter-Party Dialogue (ZCID),...
Read more
Feature Sports

Kazabu:Stick to FIFA and FAZ Constitution

sports - 1
Veteran sports administrator Luxon Kazabu says the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has the potential to resolve its internal wrangles. FAZ wrangles have heightened in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government releases K2 million towards mitigating the effects of floods and hunger

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
Government has released K2 million towards mitigating the effects of floods and hunger in affected areas across the country. Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit National...
Read more

President Lungu saddened by Zambia’s loss of traditional leaders in recent months

Rural News Chief Editor - 8
President Edgar Lungu is saddened that the country has lost a number of traditional leaders in the recent months. And the President has sent a...
Read more

Don’t to allow briefcase buyers to exploit, HH tells small holder farmers

Rural News Chief Editor - 17
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has advised small holder farmers not to allow briefcase buyers to exploit them as they embark on harvesting of their...
Read more

Senior chief Kanong’esha wants COVID-19 testing Kits for his border villages

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Senior chief Kanong'esha of the Lunda people in Mwinilunga district has called on the Ministry of Health to distribute basic testing kits for coronavirus...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 98 times, 98 reads today]