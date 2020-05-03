Four people have died on the spot while thirteen others are nursing serious injuries after the Power Tools bus they were on lost control and plunged into the Kabompo River.

The accident happened in the early hours of yesterday morning when the bus which was coming from Chavuma heading to Solwezi lost control at Mundania bridge in Manyinga District.

RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga said that the accident involved a Scania Bus registration number ALT 2165 belonging to Power Tools.

Mr. Mubanga said that according to preliminary investigations the driver of the bus identified as CHRISTOPHER MULENGA, lost control of the bus when he was crossing the Kapompo River. Mr. Mubanga said that after losing control the bus hit the sides of the bridge and plunged onto the river bank.

And North Western Province Police Commissioner Elias Chusi has confirmed the incident to ZNBC News In Solwezi. Mr. Chusi says of the sixteen casualties two are in critical condition and remain admitted to Loloma Mission Hospital.

[Read 96 times, 96 reads today]