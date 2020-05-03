9.5 C
General News

Power Tools Bus loses Control and plunges into Kabompo River Killing 4 people

By Chief Editor
Four people have died on the spot while thirteen others are nursing serious injuries after the Power Tools bus they were on lost control and plunged into the Kabompo River.

The accident happened in the early hours of yesterday morning when the bus which was coming from Chavuma heading to Solwezi lost control at Mundania bridge in Manyinga District.

RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga said that the accident involved a Scania Bus registration number ALT 2165 belonging to Power Tools.

Mr. Mubanga said that according to preliminary investigations the driver of the bus identified as CHRISTOPHER MULENGA, lost control of the bus when he was crossing the Kapompo River. Mr. Mubanga said that after losing control the bus hit the sides of the bridge and plunged onto the river bank.

And North Western Province Police Commissioner Elias Chusi has confirmed the incident to ZNBC News In Solwezi. Mr. Chusi says of the sixteen casualties two are in critical condition and remain admitted to Loloma Mission Hospital.

A Power Tools Bus coming from Chavuma to Lusaka carrying 19 passengers on the Banks of the River at Mundanya Bridge in Manyinga District of North Western Province.
Previous articleZambia has Seen a Deterioration of Ethical Journalism, Influx of Untrained Media Personnel partly to blame-President Lungu
Next articleChurches warned against congregating without Certification from Health Authorities

2 COMMENTS

  2. Most Power Tools drivers don’t know anything about defensive driving. I don’t from were they’re recruited. I’ve never traveled by Power Tools from the time I witnessed the small Scania bus bash and kill 4 youths at Mpongwe turnoff. Mbachi must do what Zalawi did by retraining his drivers before they’re allocated a bus. Zalawi used to be a menace of the road but today they’ve the best drivers. These chaps might sink his business which he has struggled to build over time

