MINISTER of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has said that certification for churches meeting today going forward will be done by Zambia National public health institute (ZNPHI) at no cost.

And Hon. Sumaili has clarified that the number of people to congregate will be dictated by the size of the church Building provided the one-meter social distance regulation is adhered to.

Speaking, Saturday, during the 43rd COVID-19 update, Rev Godfridah Sumaili appealed to the church against meeting without prior certification by ZNPHI to avoid unnecessary confrontation with law enforcers.

The Minister said that if churches are certified to meet today, they should adhere to health guidelines: maintaining the 1-meter social distance between members, wash and sanitize hands before entering church/worship building, mask up, no shaking and laying of hands, no holy communion, provide adequate lavatories with handwashing facilities.

Further, the number of people to congregate will depend on the size of the church. Just ensure your numbers allow you to adhere to 1-meter social distancing and the duration of the service should be kept short, 1 hour should be enough. There should be no Sunday School and children should be kept away from places of worship and churches that bus people, maintain social distance in Buses.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said that the ministry has enhanced case management and contact tracing to ensure the country tackles the COVID 19 fight effectively. Dr Chilufya said that the country is still under high threat of COVID 19 stating that the country is expected to see an upsurge of cases as mass screening is been conducted.

He said this during the COVID 19 update where he announced that the country has recorded 10 new cases bringing the cumulative number of cases to 119 with 41 cases still active.

Dr. Chilufya, however, said the country has also recorded one discharge of the 74-year-old man on the Copperbelt bringing the number to 75.

He also disclosed that the 3 months old baby that tested positive to COVID 19 is now been weaned off oxygen.

