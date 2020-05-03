9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 3, 2020
type here...
General News

Churches warned against congregating without Certification from Health Authorities

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
General News Churches warned against congregating without Certification from Health Authorities
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

MINISTER of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has said that certification for churches meeting today going forward will be done by Zambia National public health institute (ZNPHI) at no cost.

And Hon. Sumaili has clarified that the number of people to congregate will be dictated by the size of the church Building provided the one-meter social distance regulation is adhered to.

Speaking, Saturday, during the 43rd COVID-19 update, Rev Godfridah Sumaili appealed to the church against meeting without prior certification by ZNPHI to avoid unnecessary confrontation with law enforcers.

The Minister said that if churches are certified to meet today, they should adhere to health guidelines: maintaining the 1-meter social distance between members, wash and sanitize hands before entering church/worship building, mask up, no shaking and laying of hands, no holy communion, provide adequate lavatories with handwashing facilities.

Further, the number of people to congregate will depend on the size of the church. Just ensure your numbers allow you to adhere to 1-meter social distancing and the duration of the service should be kept short, 1 hour should be enough. There should be no Sunday School and children should be kept away from places of worship and churches that bus people, maintain social distance in Buses.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said that the ministry has enhanced case management and contact tracing to ensure the country tackles the COVID 19 fight effectively. Dr Chilufya said that the country is still under high threat of COVID 19 stating that the country is expected to see an upsurge of cases as mass screening is been conducted.

He said this during the COVID 19 update where he announced that the country has recorded 10 new cases bringing the cumulative number of cases to 119 with 41 cases still active.

Dr. Chilufya, however, said the country has also recorded one discharge of the 74-year-old man on the Copperbelt bringing the number to 75.

He also disclosed that the 3 months old baby that tested positive to COVID 19 is now been weaned off oxygen.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articlePower Tools Bus loses Control and plunges into Kabompo River Killing 4 people

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Churches warned against congregating without Certification from Health Authorities

MINISTER of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has said that certification for churches meeting today going forward...
Read more
General News

Power Tools Bus loses Control and plunges into Kabompo River Killing 4 people

Chief Editor - 1
Four people have died on the spot while thirteen others are nursing serious injuries after the Power Tools bus they were on lost control...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia has Seen a Deterioration of Ethical Journalism, Influx of Untrained Media Personnel partly to blame-President Lungu

Chief Editor - 32
President Edgar Lungu has said that Zambia has seen a deterioration of ethical journalism because of the new media companies hiring untrained personnel to...
Read more
Feature Sports

Forest Hope They Will Be Champions If Season Is Ended Due to Covid-19

sports - 0
Leaders Forest Rangers want to be declared champions of the 2019/20 FAZ Super Division season in case the suspended campaign doesn’t continue due to...
Read more
Columns

With COVID-19, Cassava gets New Use and Goes in High Demand

Chief Editor - 17
  Reuters report that to deal with drier conditions brought by a shifting climate, farmer Pamela Nyirenda last year shifted to growing drought-hardy cassava, among...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Power Tools Bus loses Control and plunges into Kabompo River Killing 4 people

General News Chief Editor - 1
Four people have died on the spot while thirteen others are nursing serious injuries after the Power Tools bus they were on lost control...
Read more

Schools recomended for implementing Production Unit Program

General News Chief Editor - 9
Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary- Technical Services Jobbicks Kalumba has commended the Lusaka Provincial Education Officer for ensuring that schools in Lusaka implement...
Read more

Electoral Commission of Zambia Reviewing the Roadmap for Elections to be held in 2021

General News Chief Editor - 13
Following the Coronavirus outbreak, that has affected the day to day life of citizens, the electoral Commission of Zambia has announced it is reviewing...
Read more

Churches dominate list of urgent applications to resume public gatherings

General News Chief Editor - 23
Lusaka City Council says it had received 268 applications for public gatherings as at Thursday morning. Out the 268 applications, 240 are from churches, 23...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]