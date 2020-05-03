The Economist ranked 66 countries using four indicators of financial strength.
The rankings show which countries are in distress, and which are relatively safe.
“Our ranking examines 66 economies across four potential sources of peril. These include public debt,foreign debt (both public and private) and borrowing costs (proxied where possible by the yield on a government’s dollar bonds). We also calculate their likely foreign payments this year (their current-account deficit plus their foreign-debt payments) and compare this with their stock of foreign-exchange reserves. A country’s rank on each of these indicators is then averaged to determine its overall standing,” it said.
According to the publication, COVID-19 hurts emerging economies in at least three ways: by locking down their populations, damaging their export earnings and deterring foreign capital.
It said even if the pandemic fades in the second half of the year, GDP in developing countries, measured at purchasing-power parity, will be 6.6 percent smaller in 2020 than the IMF had forecast in October.
Source: Economist
As Africans, we should be more concerned about how we see ourselves than how others rank us. How can we allow our growth to be determined by people who have showed us in many ways that they are only interested in our resources and not our development?
We must ask ourselves why the allies were ready to spend billions of dollars to rebuild post war Germany although it was guilty of starting a world war but not ready to empower African nations who they colonized and plundered? It is time to embark on our own, African development agenda because we have all we need to grow on our own back!
Fake news indeed from JPMorganChase, the bluest of America’s blue-chip financial houses, fake news indeed from The Economist, the world’s most influential English language weekly. Yes , there’s Zambia lying third bottom of the class. The Economist is the magazine the people who hv lent money to Zambia read every week. The truth is its own defence. U can deny it , u can humiliate it, u can pee on it, u can drown it with big lies and spin or crafty political communication in which they teach u how to say meaningless things in a clever way, put but it remains the truth.
Back to the ranking, I also believe Botswana’s placing is bonafide but I doubt Ghana’s ranking. I’ve been following their economy and they seem to be doing relatively well ever since they discovered oil on their shores. One good thing about such rankings is that they should motivate us to check ourselves. We know that we also recently discovered Gold and other precious minerals. If these resources are revenues are properly managed, like Botswana, we can see ourselves on top of the list very soon.
It is important to respect bodies and institutions such as The Economist which take into total sum of various factors as they research meticulously before they publicise their findings. These rankings are in tandem with other world bodies such as IMF, World Bank and other world financial Institutions. Would rather learn something from these rankings, than other key board catalans that can’t tell what an index denotes. The thinking of thieves as seen above, is that since USA gave Zambia $10 million recently should have improved the ranking of Zambia.