Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed that 5 more COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours out of 926 tests conducted bringing the cumulative number of cases now to 124.

Speaking at the latest COVID-19 update, Dr. Chilufya disclosed that 3 cases are from Lusaka, 1 from mass screening from Kafue while the other one is from a truck driver from a foreign jurisdiction.

He said cumulatively cases now stand at 124, 78 recoveries, 3 deaths, and 46 active cases, all stable including the 3 months old baby whose condition he said has tremendously improved and that the number of COVID-19 recoveries has risen to 78 after 3 more patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

And Dr. Chilufya on a sad note announced that Zambia has lost a bold and gallant soldier in the fight against COVID-19, Ian Mutambo aged 24.

He disclosed that the dedicated health worker and Biomedical Scientist traveled duty-bound on the Power Tools bus from Solwezi that plunged into the Kabompo River on 2nd May 2020.

“It is indeed a very sad moment for all of us” announced Dr. Chilufya and said a full report will be given after all the investigations are concluded and assured that all other matters relating to compensation among others will be done administratively.

Dr. Chilufya on the community conducted in Rhodes park surveillance announced that 1,190 people were screened.

He said more health personnel have been trained in various sectors so that sample collection and response is enhanced.

“The strategy in the COVID-19 is finding the case, and quarantining to avoid continuity of new infections,” he said the government has continued to stockpile PPE’s to protect the medical personnel.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chilufya has thanked the media for playing a huge role in the fight against Coronavirus. He said this in commemoration of the World Press Freedom Day being commemorated today under the theme “Journalism without fear or favour”.

He described the media and heroes and heroines in the COVID-19 fight through the provision of timely and accurate information and further encouraged them to be ethical and professional in their line of duty

[Read 340 times, 340 reads today]