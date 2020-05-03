9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 3, 2020
5 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded out of 926 Tests Conducted in the last 24 hours

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed that 5 more COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours out of 926 tests conducted bringing the cumulative number of cases now to 124.

Speaking at the latest COVID-19 update, Dr. Chilufya disclosed that 3 cases are from Lusaka, 1 from mass screening from Kafue while the other one is from a truck driver from a foreign jurisdiction.

He said cumulatively cases now stand at 124, 78 recoveries, 3 deaths, and 46 active cases, all stable including the 3 months old baby whose condition he said has tremendously improved and that the number of COVID-19 recoveries has risen to 78 after 3 more patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

A Power Tools Bus coming from Chavuma to Lusaka carrying 19 passengers on the Banks of the River at Mundanya Bridge in Manyinga District of North Western Province.
And Dr. Chilufya on a sad note announced that Zambia has lost a bold and gallant soldier in the fight against COVID-19, Ian Mutambo aged 24.

He disclosed that the dedicated health worker and Biomedical Scientist traveled duty-bound on the Power Tools bus from Solwezi that plunged into the Kabompo River on 2nd May 2020.

“It is indeed a very sad moment for all of us” announced Dr. Chilufya and said a full report will be given after all the investigations are concluded and assured that all other matters relating to compensation among others will be done administratively.

Dr. Chilufya on the community conducted in Rhodes park surveillance announced that 1,190 people were screened.

He said more health personnel have been trained in various sectors so that sample collection and response is enhanced.

“The strategy in the COVID-19 is finding the case, and quarantining to avoid continuity of new infections,” he said the government has continued to stockpile PPE’s to protect the medical personnel.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chilufya has thanked the media for playing a huge role in the fight against Coronavirus. He said this in commemoration of the World Press Freedom Day being commemorated today under the theme “Journalism without fear or favour”.

He described the media and heroes and heroines in the COVID-19 fight through the provision of timely and accurate information and further encouraged them to be ethical and professional in their line of duty

8 COMMENTS

  1. Where most of these tests done at Meryburg.?

    Meryburg is very much inaccessible to most ‘Poor people’ and inshs0ect those who went there went there to simply clear their anxieties.

    I think those tests could have made sense if they did swabs at Makeni or embassy mall, or at chama and matero markets, get the samples and take them to Meryburg.

    If we are to control the virus, we must know its profile in populated settlements, and not among those who ate able to drive themselves to less dense areas in their vehicles to get tested.Dr Chilufya, take up this matter. Follow mass testing in common places.Do random mass test at julian or soweto market

  3. DR,am happy with fighting spirit on convid 19…but my concerned is on the number new development…why cant you lockdown inter provinces then do th screening?am sure it csn help us as the country not the way screening is done. Secondly sample collection from sampling centre to sampling destination,why not trsport them with air looking at the gud number of donation done,u can not fail to hire a chopper…

  4. I’m also happy with the consistency and fighting spirit displayed by our health authorities in Zambia. Underrated by some but appreciated by many. Needless to mention, Zambians are undoubtedly fighters too! The low death toll and high recovery rate speaks for itself. I think the Wuhan virus is having a tough time to spread amongst the population.

    Sad to hear about the health worker who passed in the accident. That just shows the irony of life – escaping Covid-19 just to fall to a road accident or even stage 4 cancer for others. Only God guarantees full protection.

  5. Okay Dr Chitalu Chilufya Bwana Minister, we thank you for the updates. However, I think at this moment you need to handover to the PR team at your Ministry for these routine announcements, except for new critical info. You’ve confined yourself to giving statements, that’s not the only job for the Minister. Can you get out and inspect how prepared facilities are nationwide. The cold season has come so we expect an upsurge. It’s your job to ensure that health facilities are ready. There are reports of minibus drivers lending passengers masks just to comply with the requirement in order not to be impounded by Kanganja’s boys. These masks are collected on disembarking and given to other would be passengers. They’re recycling the same masks! Can you use the money you’ve been given to…

  6. Can you use the money you’ve been given to save lives? Don’t keep it at Ndeke House, mambala iwe! The war on COVID-19 has just began, so get out of that cocoon. You can’t reduce the entire Ministry to press statements. Can you marshal all health service providers and care givers. Don’t you’ve budget constraints

    1

  7. The number of tests have gone up a notch. This is what we have been working tirelessly for. It is good to see improvement in this regard. We thank the minister for their resilience in very challenging times. You are doing a great job and every zambian is indebted to you apart from the minority of angry demon possessed diasporans. Kz

