Victoria Falls this week. And it's raining in some parts of the country. Bally will fix ZESCO.
Bally please fix Zesco…10 hours of load shedding shuwa .Last year it was because of droughts , this year with floods they tell us maintenance.Bally please fix it!!
I Bally hope 2021 come now we make changes, Bally please send me to get mukwapu was mulberry, we need to Bally fix this country’s economy.
Lies have short legs, what will zesco say about loadshedding?
Ahhhhh The Bally is hard…….
he gave lungu plus the whole GRZ a run for their money in 2016 ……almost bankrupting the coffers because lungu had to bribe everybody not to listen to the Bally……
It takes the whole GRZ , that is army , ZP , ZAF and ZNS to stop the Bally. on top of that lungu and his gang have to steal money 24/7 for them to stop him , even after they have spent billions on infrastructure
The Bally is too smart…….
The whole GRZ has failed to shut him down, unlike people like CK who are squeezed by testacles by lungu in no time , on the Bally they have completely failed , they tried slinging privertisation at him only to be told lungu also sold cold storage board of Zambia, they tried treason charges in Mongu only for the world to warn them, they tried gassing our people to pin the blame on the Bally , it all backfired …….
They tried to bankrupt him , only to find the Bally has investment in everything in Zambia……
Mwachepa maningee
Bally is Bally, he will fix zesco, 48 houses, fire fighter renders, euro bond expenditure, social cash transfer, etc. PF must go!
Hh’s strategy is to sell ZESCO. But if you are a pragmatist, you know the solution is to increase ZESCOs generation capacity-new power plants. A politician who tells you he can fix it with his magical management skills is a bullish!ter.
People are using the word Bally because they are upset with the way you running the economy.
Some pipo are skilled at working while others are skilled at stealing. Strange thing is they ar dead scared as thoug they didn’t kno theres jail. No wonder they ar desperate and hv resorted to lying to pipo with tribalism hopig it can save them.
Oh, so that’s his new name now? I was wondering why all of a sudden Bally this, bally that on social media platforms. Well, we shall see if whoever coined that PR tag for him also gave him enough tips on how to gain a majority win in presidential elections.
No comment
If bally has failed to pay back the money he siphoned during privatisation, how can he claim to be a saviour of all your problems. This has to be the most childish candidate in the history of zambian politics. Who are his advisors? Every election they coin some new term and try to be cool with the kids.haha but they always lose. Very terrible campaigners. Kz
He will fix the economy! We are tired of PF visionless leaders. Good for stealing. PF must go!
KZ must be sick in the head. What account received money for privatisation? HH’S or govt’s? Out of 120 people called by Chiluba RIP to evaluate the mines why pick out only HH? Tell us something we don’t know about privatisation?
Corona? What corona.
Ballie will fix it.
Jokes aside. HH would fix the economy yes.